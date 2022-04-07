Housing selection process will run from April 18 to May 2

The Meadow Lane units will be next to McBride Field. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE

On March 30, Associate Director of Housing and Operations Josh Kusch held a virtual information session to provide students with an overview of the housing selection process for the 2022-23 academic year.

The housing selection process for next year will begin on April 18 and will end on May 6. Seniors will go first in the lottery system, with juniors and sophomores following respectively in the weeks after. As is typical, students who requested housing accommodations, as well as those who are living in theme or division housing or in substance-free residences, will not participate in the selection process.

All other students will be able to choose from a variety of existing housing options, including apartments and residence halls, as well as three new temporary modular housing units — called “Meadow Lane” residences — that are scheduled to be completed by the start of the school year.

The Gambier Village Council approved the Meadow Lane residences in February, which will be located across from the Lowry Center and McBride Field. They have a maximum capacity of 130 beds and will feature a suite-style layout composed entirely of single rooms. According to Kusch’s presentation, these rooms will be approximately 75 square feet, comparable to the smallest single rooms in Mather and McBride residence halls.

Due to the temporary nature of the Meadow Lane residences, students living in these singles will receive a discounted housing rate. Instead of being charged for a single room, students choosing to live in the modular units will be charged the normal rate for a standard double room — $2,800 each semester — in a permanent residence hall. The buildings will also be air conditioned, have their own free laundry facilities and contain their own lounges.

During the presentation, Kusch also announced that the College will no longer house students at the McIlvaine Apartments or the Kenyon Inn, which were temporarily serving as student residences due to a lack of available housing. The Pines at Apple Valley, condominium apartments currently occupied by approximately 36 Kenyon students that have served as the College’s first-ever off-campus living space, will also no longer be used to house students.

However, Housing and Dining Chairperson Ever Croffoot-Suede ’23 confirmed that double rooms on the top floors of the North Campus Apartments will continue to be used as triples.