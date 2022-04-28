Board of Trustees returns to Gambier for first time since 2019

Last week, the Board of Trustees convened for its two-day, spring 2022 meeting — the first in-person discussion in two years. According to the College’s press release, the Board, chaired by Brackett B. Denniston ’69, met with various student groups and attended a variety of local sites and events.

“It’s been a long stretch, and I know they appreciated not only being on campus, but being able to connect with the campus community in different ways,” President Sean Decatur said. “So that was, in some ways, the most important piece of the meeting from last week.”

On Thursday night, the Board visited the Wright Center to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its opening, followed by a dinner with recent winners of the Trustee Teaching Excellence Awards at the Woodward Opera House.

Outside of the Opera House, members of the Kenyon Student Worker Organizing Committee awaited the Trustees in a picket line as they departed the Wright Center. According to the press release, Decatur updated the Board on “recent labor issues” on campus during its Friday sessions.

On Friday, the Board also held a discussion on the impending moniker change. In addition, it announced that the College had received over $15 million in donations from Kenyon alumni over the last six months in support of the Kenyon Access Initiative. The initiative is part of the Our Path Forward campaign, which is raising funds to provide financial aid to students with limited resources.

Also on Friday, the Board met with the Student Council to discuss upcoming changes to housing, dining and academic resources, as well as ways to ensure students are able to access these resources equitably. The Trustees then held a discussion with Raul Romero ’22 and two other senior students involved with Yakera, a crowdsourced fundraising platform that aims to connect Venezuelans directly with humanitarian aid.

Before its meeting concluded, the Board additionally approved candidates of the Class of 2022 for graduation and awarded tenure and associate professorships to 10 professors. They also “adopted a memorial resolution in honor of William Klein H’16,” a professor emeritus of English who died in March, and approved amendments to the College’s constitution, among other business.

The Board plans to return to campus in the fall for their next meeting, with the official dates yet to be determined.