Peggy Hockenberry assumes new role on Board of Elections

Hockenberry (LEFT) was sworn in on February 4. | COURTESY OF KNOX PAGES

Ahead of upcoming filing deadlines for Ohio candidates running for state and federal offices, Peggy Hockenberry of Mount Vernon was sworn in as the Director of the Knox County Board of Elections (BOE) on Feb. 4. Hockenberry is succeeding Kim Horn, who served as director for 15 years.

On Thursday, Hockenberry will oversee the certification of candidate petitions and issues for Ohio’s upcoming May primaries, which will likely see new candidates on the ballot, including Republican Scott Pullins — a local attorney — who will be running to replace Knox County’s current state representative, Rick Carfagna.

Hockenberry has been an active public servant for Knox County since December 2005. She most recently held the position of education and outreach coordinator for the Knox County BOE. She also served as a precinct election official in various elections between 2014 and 2016, and as a voting location manager in 2016 and 2017. According to Knox Pages, after being sworn in, Hockenberry said that she would remain committed to ensuring the security and integrity of Knox County’s elections.

Ohio primary elections will take place on May 3, 2022. Voters can check their polling locations at ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/.