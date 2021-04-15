LBIS limits Kanopy access

Kenyon Library and Information Services (LBIS) has limited student access to Kanopy due to a lack of resources within their budget for the semester. The choice to limit the service — which allows students to stream movies and documentaries for free — means that while students will still have access to many of Kanopy’s titles, there may be delays in viewing the material.

According to Associate Vice President for LBIS and Library Director Amy Badertscher, LBIS made this decision because it had spent all of its allocated funds for Kanopy for this academic year.

“Kanopy charges per title and therefore we need to keep track of our purchases to act responsibly with our allocated budget,” Badertscher wrote in an email to the Collegian.

LBIS has worked with a set amount of funds to pay for the rights to the titles provided through Kanopy. As this funding has run out, it needed to limit access to these titles.

These changes occur during a period of financial uncertainty for the College. Last summer, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College made significant cuts to its budget for the 2020­­-21 school year.

Because many classes at Kenyon require film viewings for assignments, access to Kanopy has long been a valuable resource for students and faculty. Badertscher stressed that the limitations of the Kanopy subscription would not entirely eliminate the ability to stream movies for free on campus, since the College also has access to other streaming services.

“Some of the other programs are more what I would describe as the ‘fire hose’ option, where it is everything at one price,” Baderscher said.

LBIS has an archive of these alternative streaming services which generally focus on specific fields, such as public broadcasting or foreign films. Examples of these include the American Archive of Public Broadcasting, the American Indian Film Gallery and European Film Gateway. In addition, they have compiled a list of films that Kenyon currently has the licensing for as well as how long the College will have access to those films.

Students can access Kanopy by going to the Kanopy website and signing in using their Kenyon login.