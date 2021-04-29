Bookstore announces Velvet Ice Cream recall due to Listeria

The Kenyon Bookstore reviewed the potentially contaminated dairy products and destroyed the recalled Velvet flavors. | SARA HALEBLIAN

The Kenyon Bookstore announced a recall by the Velvet Ice Cream company on all dairy-based products on Monday, April 26 due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, a species of bacteria responsible for listeriosis. According to Kenyon Bookstore General Manager Angus MacDonell, the Bookstore sold only four of the roughly 100 products recalled.

Food recalls at the Bookstore are a rare occurrence, according to MacDonell. “In the nearly six years I’ve worked at the Kenyon Bookstore, we haven’t been affected by any other food recalls,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeriosis can be fatal in young children, the elderly and others with weakened or compromised immune systems. Healthy individuals have a lesser risk of fatal infection, and may only suffer short-term symptoms such as a fever, nausea or a headache.

Bookstore employees reviewed their inventory of Velvet products and found four flavors included on the recall list — Buckeye Classic Pint, Vanilla Pint, Chocolate Pint, Cookies n’ Cream Pint and Cookies n’ Cream Bulk (the latter is hand-scooped inside the Bookstore) — which were immediately “destroyed.” A representative from Velvet Ice Cream then visited the store to assist in identifying any recalled items and ensure that they were all disposed of properly.

Velvet Ice Cream announced the recall after identifying the potential contamination during the company’s routine product testing. According to a company press release, the dairy-based goods were distributed to sellers in several states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager said in a statement. “We continue to be committed to serving customers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products.”

As of Wednesday, there have been no reported illnesses caused by any contaminated products. The Bookstore sent an email instructing any member of the Kenyon community feeling ill as a result of a Listeria infection to consult the CDC website for guidance.

Those who have bought any of the recalled products can return them to the Bookstore for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact the Bookstore at 740-427-5652 or bookstore@kenyon.edu. Velvet Ice Cream is also available for contact via email or at 800-589-5000.