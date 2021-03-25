Gambier House innkeeper Betsy Heer announces her retirement

On March 15, Gambier House innkeeper Betsy Heer retired, which she announced in a blog post on the House’s website. According to Heer, the business is temporarily closed, but will reopen under new owners.

Heer has served as innkeeper of the House for 18 years, and also held a seat on Village Council until earlier this year. Mayor of Gambier Leeman Kessler praised Heer’s leadership in the community.

“Her passion and drive for Gambier has inspired me and I am sad to see her both stepping away from this iconic business and from village council,” Kessler wrote in an email to the Collegian. “I know, however, that she has more than earned her rest.”

The Gambier House opened in 1992 and is the longest continuously operating bed and breakfast in Gambier, its competitors being the Kenyon Inn and Rogan House. As Airbnbs have become more mainstream in recent years, Kessler stressed the significance of supporting traditional bed and breakfasts.

“My hope is they will continue to be a viable business, especially as we seem to be coming out of this nightmarish year where the hospitality industry has taken such a downturn,” Kessler said.

Kessler also noted that he is optimistic about the future of the Gambier House. “I am hopeful it will remain a village landmark for years to come. In the meantime, the Kenyon Inn and Rogan House remain charming alternatives for those wanting a place to stay in the village,” he said.

Heer was unable to be reached for comment.