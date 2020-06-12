Kenyon cancels all off-campus study programs for fall 2020 semester

The Center for Global Engagement (CGE) announced Monday that all international and domestic Off-Campus Study (OCS) has been officially canceled for the 2020 fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time in Kenyon history that the entire off-campus study program has been shuttered for a semester.

In an email sent out on June 8 to rising juniors registered to study abroad next term, the CGE cited the unpredictability regarding “international travel, including visa restrictions, flight limitations, border closures, quarantines, as well as continued warnings from the Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control” as the basis of their decision.

This announcement came before a series of internal study abroad cancellations; on June 11, the CGE canceled both this year’s Kenyon Rome and Kenyon Exeter programs, and all other domestic off-campus study programs planned for the fall semester.

Students registered for OCS in fall 2020 were given two options: withdraw the abroad application completely, or re-register to potentially go abroad in the 2020-21 spring semester. , However, all juniors who had planned to go abroad in the fall will be entered into the upcoming housing selection process.

The CGE warned that students who re-registered to study abroad in the spring might still face restrictions.

“The pandemic will still present many limits, including likely restrictions on travel outside of your program city, the probability of a quarantine on arrival, and the inability to visit theaters, festivals, restaurants, or other common features of OCS,” the June 8 email read.

Yet, despite the possibility of a limited OCS program in the spring, the CGE warned that a future increase in COVID-19 cases could cancel spring 2021 off-campus study programs altogether. If this were to happen, the College said it would not give credit to students whose programs initially began online in the spring.

More information about the upcoming semester and how Kenyon plans to operate in the face of COVID-19 is expected to be released later in June.