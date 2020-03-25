A Note from the Kenyon Collegian

Dear Kenyon College and Gambier communities,

Our mission at the Collegian has always been to cover the College and the surrounding community. During these uncertain times, our mission remains the same. While certain aspects of our weekly operations will certainly change for the rest of this semester, we are committed to delivering news to the campus community in whatever form possible until we return to standard operations in the fall. Despite the distance separating us, there are still stories relevant to the College and the community that the Collegian is here to tell.

In practical terms, the biggest change to our operations is that our production of print issues is on hiatus. This is not the first time that the Collegian has temporarily suspended print, but we are better equipped now than ever before to make sure that the paper can continue operations in lieu of a weekly print edition. Our website will continue to be the central hub, not only for articles published over the course of this past academic year but also for our latest stories.

We would also like to call your attention to our issuu webpage. Issuu is a platform that allows newspapers and magazines to upload and digitize their full-length print editions. For this interim period, issuu will serve a more central role in Collegian operations. On the issue webpage, readers will be able to access our latest digital edition, serving the same function as our print issue in a slightly different and regrettably less tactile format.

Each time we assemble an issue, we will email it to current Kenyon students and employees as well as whoever else would like to be included on our contact list. If you would like to receive this letter, please send an email to kenyoncollegian@gmail.com with “Newsletter” in the subject line and include the email(s) you want on our list.

We are also striving to keep our social media channels updated regularly with news that pertains to the College and Gambier communities. You can keep up with us on Twitter @KenyonCollegian, Instagram @kenyoncollegian and Facebook at The Kenyon Collegian.

We thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Becca Foley, Adam Schwager and Tommy Johnson

Editors-in-Chief and Executive Director of the Kenyon Collegian