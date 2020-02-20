Friday night blockbusters will offer students a low-key weekend event

This semester, Social Board and Cinearts are teaming up in hopes of beginning a new Kenyon tradition: Friday-night blockbuster movie screenings. For the first three Fridays of April, they will be showing Uncut Gems, Parasite and a third movie which will be selected by the student body. If these pilot sessions are well-received, they hope to start more regular weekly screenings by next semester.

Structured similarly to Weaver Wednesdays, this program aims to feature different clubs, organizations and departments. Each week, a different organization will request to host and pick the movie that best fits the theme of their group. In their application, a group will have the opportunity to tell Social Board and Cinearts the dates on which they wish to use the theater space. Once all applications have been completed, Social Board and Cinearts will work together to create a schedule for the entire semester. This will amount to a total of about 30 movies per year, all funded by Social Board. Should people be interested, Social Board is looking at the possibility of screening more popular movies on Saturday nights as well, given the fact that the licensing and agreements they have will allow for this.

“The reason that this came about is because while there are a lot of activities happening on the weekends, only so many people can fit in an audience for a play, so I’m sure people are looking for something to do,” said Director of Student Engagement Sam Filkins. “A movie is a really low-stress thing that you can attend.”

In addition to organizations, Filkins brought up the possibility of adding a “people’s choice” category to the schedule of screenings. “This will be where a community of people will be able to vote on which movies they want, particularly during busy academic weeks,” he explained.

The Office of Student Engagement is in contact with the manager of Peirce Dining Hall to have a movie poster display cabinet in Peirce. “That is where we will put up the movie that is playing each week,” Filkins said. “It will be in the same place, so every week [students can] walk by it and see what movie is playing that Friday.”

Though there is no designated location yet for these screenings, Social Board and Cinearts have requested the Community Foundation Theater in Gund Gallery, which may or may not become the screenings final location. Interested students are encouraged to attend the pilot screenings, which will take place on April 3, 10 and 17.