Bell becomes assistant director of Campus Safety

After 19 years of patrolling Kenyon during the night, Todd Bell is taking up the job of assistant director of Campus Safety. Bell, who served as midnight shift coordinator, takes on many of the responsibilities previously fulfilled by Holly Bleam.

Bleam, who worked at Campus Safety for roughly two and a half years, is joining the Public Safety department at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the school’s director of Public Safety. Over email, Bleam told the Collegian that she chose the job in Lycoming in order to live closer to her family in Pennsylvania.

One of Bleam’s foremost tasks at Campus Safety involved improving Kenyon’s reporting of Clery Act crime statistics. Bleam, along with Civil Rights and Title IX Coordinator Samantha Hughes, compiled the annual report, which details crimes committed on campus, the College’s policies regarding these crimes and Campus Safety protocol. Apart from her Clery duties, Bleam worked with James Jackson, director of Student Rights and Responsibilities, on pending investigations involving Campus Safety.

As Bell takes over for Bleam, he wants to focus on “maintaining what Holly accomplished during her time at Kenyon,” specifically regarding her work on reporting Clery Crimes.

Bell’s responsibilities as assistant director of Campus Safety will differ significantly from those of his old position. Working through the night, Bell grew accustomed to interacting with only a small portion of Kenyon. “I talked to a lot of students who were late-night studiers and a lot of students who were out and about at night,” he said. Although Bell has to adjust to a job he describes as more administrative, he now has the opportunity to meet more students and faculty face to face.

Apart from these new professional duties, Bell’s job brings many changes to his personal life as well. Bell’s shift as a night worker lasted from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Now that he works mostly during daytime, he has more time to spend with his family.

“I am happy and excited to start this position,” said Bell. “It is allowing me to grow and interact with more of the community.”