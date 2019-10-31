DoorDash comes to Mount Vernon

This June, the on-demand food delivery service DoorDash became available in Mount Vernon. Founded in 2013 by Stanford University students, DoorDash has since expanded to 56 metropolitan areas and more than 600 cities.

“It’s been pretty convenient,” Sam Slavkin ’22 said of the service. “This week I got Wendy’s and Chipotle delivered. It came pretty quickly. Occasionally, they’ll get my order wrong, but they always refund.”

Orders are placed on the DoorDash website or through an app. Customers choose from a list of restaurants in the area, then delivery drivers will pick up the food and deliver to their address. Customers can also text or call delivery drivers, known as “Dashers.”

“I think [DoorDash’s arrival is] due to a couple of the newer restaurants that have opened in Mount Vernon,” said DoorDash delivery driver and Gambier local Marty Trese.

Before Trese began dashing in June, she was the owner and editor of Knox Pages, an online news site dedicated to covering local affairs.

“Right now, I’m in between jobs, figuring out what to do,” said Trese. “DoorDash is a way to make a little extra money.”

Trese is one of about 50 Mount Vernon Dashers. They connect with one another through a Facebook group, where Dashers can answer each other’s questions. Many of them have encountered problems with deliveries to campus.

“Some of the younger drivers that aren’t familiar with Gambier at all have expressed concern about not knowing where places are,” Trese said. She described a recent delivery where a Dasher received an order from Caples Residence Hall, but did not know how to find it.

“I said it was the tallest building in Gambier,” Trese said. “We kind of help each other out this way. But please,” she implores students, “give us more information.”

Some students haven’t encountered any problems with their deliveries, which some attribute to their choice of housing.

“I haven’t had any problems [using DoorDash],” said Jess Lane ’20. “But I’ve been in a house or an apartment, so [the location is] a bit clearer than the Mather breezeway.”

Trese said she had once received an order from McBride Residence Hall. The student who ordered the delivery had specified in the notes section of the app that their driver should come to the roundabout. Trese knew exactly where to go.

“That was perfect,” said Trese. “Just give us more information [like that] about where you are so we can dash to you.”