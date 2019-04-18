Echosmith announced as headliner for Sendoff

At 10 p.m. Monday night, dozens of students tuned in to WKCO to hear Social Board announce the musical acts for this year’s Summer Sendoff: Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven will open for headliner Echosmith, a pop group best known for their 2013 hit, “Cool Kids.”

Monday’s announcement came just under two weeks before Sendoff, which falls on April 26. Holdups in contract negotiations with Echosmith led to the delayed announcement date, according to Ashley Rastetter, assistant director of student engagement. This makes it the latest Sendoff artist announcement since at least 2014.

Students had time to speculate about who the acts might be, from Akon to A$AP Rocky to Macklemore. Early Monday afternoon, the Kenyon Thrill reported that Echosmith would play at Sendoff. Social Board’s Instagram account posted three purple tiles soon afterward, implementing a promotional technique used for streaming service TIDAL and 2017’s Fyre Festival. Captions for each tile asked students to listen to WKCO for the official announcement that night.

Jacob Adams ’19, who was in the WKCO studio during the broadcast, expressed excitement about Zaytoven’s performance. “I love his music, I love his producing work … I want him to be my buddy,” Adams said. “The other band [Echosmith], I don’t have any opinion of.”

Zaytoven has worked with acts such as Migos, Usher and Future and released his latest album GloToven on March 15. Echosmith released a single, “Favorite Sound,” on March 8 of this year, but has not released an album since their debut with Talking Dreams in 2013. The trio of siblings hails from southern California.