“I Love the Female Orgasm” event promotes sex positivity

On Jan. 24, Kenyon students in Rosse Hall were introduced to a superhero named Clitora, a sexually active stuffed animal named Bernard and dozens of genital-shaped fruits and vegetables.

Marshall Miller and Lindsay Fram presented the sex-positive program, titled “I Love the Female Orgasm.” The duo works for Sex Discussed Here, a national program for college sex education. The talk mixed information about the female orgasm with anecdotes, comedy and tips.

“If we can talk about pleasure and orgasm, we can talk about anything,” Miller said during the presentation.

Fram and Miller emphasized the importance of inclusivity throughout the show. “I recognize that gender is really complex — that there’s a whole spectrum, a whole galaxy of gender out there, that not everyone with a vagina is a woman and not every woman has a vagina,” said Fram.

The duo peppered their routine with “First Orgasm Tips,” such as “befriend your vulva” and “try some good vibrations.” They also showed TV and movie clips, which included a scene from Netflix series Big Mouth and a condom commercial. The duo occasionally asked the audience questions, such as what they grew up learning about masturbation.

“This is not information that’s covered in a high school sex education class,” said Fram, “but it’s vitally important to having a positive relationship with sexuality and a safe, fun, fulfilling, healthy sex life for a lot of people.”

Among the information not discussed in high school sex education classes was a list of multipurpose sex toys ranging from a back-massaging “magic wand” to a Harry Potter-branded broom, complete with vibration and swishing sound effects.

Alaura Gage ’22 appreciated the program’s depth of information and relatability. “It was comforting to be like, ‘Oh, other people go through that too,’” she said.

The program was hosted by the Cox Heath and Counseling Center and co-sponsored by a litany of organizations, from New Directions of Knox County Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Shelter to the Brown Family Environmental Center.

Miller worked for an HIV prevention program before he started working on Sex Discussed Here with his partner Dorian Solot. “There came a point where it was time to quit our day jobs and start talking about sex full-time,” he said.

Fram previously worked as a kindergarten teacher, then as a teen pregnancy educator. “I found myself really drifting towards talking more about having a positive relationship with sexuality and less about the prevention side of it,” she said.

Fram has now spent three years presenting “I Love the Female Orgasm” with Miller, who has worked on the program for 15 years. The show has frequently evolved over that span of time.

“People’s understanding of sex and gender and all that is constantly being updated,” said Miller. “There’s so much we don’t know, and there’s also so much still to learn. And I think that’s part of what makes this work really interesting and valuable. We’re learning new things every day and incorporating them into the program.”

“We’re in constant motion, which is exciting,” added Fram.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly described Solot as Miller’s “previous partner.” The Collegian regrets this error.