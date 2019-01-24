Professor García named first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the College of Wooster

William P. Rice Associate Professor of English and Literature and Collegian advisor Ivonne García will be stepping down from both positions on June 1 in order to begin her new job as the College of Wooster’s first-ever chief officer of diversity, equity and inclusion. An avid supporter of student press, García has been an invaluable part of the Collegian team this year, and has improved the paper through her journalism classes in the English Department, her “Journalism 101” seminars and her tenure as interim advisor in previous semesters. We wish her the best at Wooster, and in all her future endeavors.