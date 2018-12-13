As Gaskin construction wraps up, foundation of library laid

As the fall semester comes to a close, construction on Gaskin Avenue nears completion.

The construction project includes new student apartments, study spaces with seats for 100, a renovated Gambier Deli, a space for Kenyon’s WKCO radio station, three new offices for the Office of Student Engagement and a new restaurant: Chilitos Fresh Mex and Margaritas by Fiesta Mexicana owner José Avalos.

The College will begin to move furniture into the study spaces by the start of January, according to Construction Manager Seth Millam. After the completion of the new library in 2020, these spaces will be rented out for commercial use.

The construction for the Deli was completed on Nov. 1 and the operators are now preparing the shop.

“The space is shaping up very nicely,” Millam said. “I know they are excited about getting open again. It has almost been a year since they closed; there is definitely at least one class that has never ate at the Deli before, so there will be some new experiences going on there.”

Meanwhile, on the west side of campus, two new English buildings have opened up earlier this semester: The English Cottage, the wooden house near Lentz House, is composed of faculty offices, while Keithley House, the brick building next to Bailey House, has two seminar rooms and several faculty offices.

“We are still kind of working through some of the final touches in those spaces, hoping to get card access on both those buildings here in January at the latest, so that way people can come and go freely,” Millam said.

Olin and Chalmers Memorial Library was completely demolished as of Oct. 25. The next step in the construction process will be erecting a tower crane. “The concrete company will be here the day after Christmas. They will be mobilizing into the site and they will be starting to pour concrete and do foundations out there,” Millam said. “Then during the first part of January, that’s the next big change everybody will see when the first tower crane shows up and starts being erected out there. Then the second tower crane will show up mid- to late February on that project.”

Though an official end to construction on campus may still be a ways away, those missing the Gambier Deli’s “Down and Out in Gambier” bagel with lox will be able to get their fix after returning from winter break.