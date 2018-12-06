A Medio Camino celebrates publication through craft night

On Tuesday evening, students gathered in Peirce Lounge to celebrate the new edition of Kenyon’s Spanish-language newspaper, A Medio Camino.

The paper was originally set to be published on Tuesday, but as a result of printer errors the publication has been postponed and copies will be available in Peirce today.

“It was a good event, I wish we could’ve had our newspapers here, but we will have them out distributed sometime in the next few days,” Mijal Epelman ’20, editor-in-chief of A Medio Camino, said.

The event, titled “Papers and Piñatas,” involved making mini-piñatas, with the hope that students could save the piñatas for finals week, when they could open them to let off steam and get their sugar fix.

Papers and Piñatas was sponsored by Fun Funds, a source of funding provided to student organizations for hosting campus-wide events.

Epelman said that, for many of the newspaper’s members, piñatas were a central feature of celebrations growing up, yet they are absent from most celebrations at Kenyon. In this way, she said that events like this one give Latinx students a space to express the culture that they have left behind when they come to Kenyon.

“It does feel really good just to read Spanish, hang out with other ,” Epelman said. “It’s cool to be with people who have a context similar to yours, when all day it feels like you’re explaining yourself.”

As a way to bridge this disconnect, A Medio Camino will also be selling pins that give definitions of various Latin American identities. Epelman said she hopes that the pins will spread awareness about the Latinx population on campus.

“We feel lots of Kenyon students don’t know the difference between Hispanic, Chicanx and Latinx identities,” she said.

Epelman also stressed that non-Spanish-speaking students shouldn’t feel excluded from A Medio Camino, as the newspaper translates its cover article on the second page.

She invited everyone to come to A Medio Camino’s publication events as well.

“I enjoyed it, I think it was a fun crafts night,” she said.