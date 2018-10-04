Faculty revise handbook to include diversity efforts during evaluation

On Sept. 17, faculty voted on a revision to explicitly consider diversity efforts for staff promotion and tenure evaluation. The change received over 90 percent approval, according to Professor of Art and Faculty Chair Marcella Hackbardt.

The goal of this amendment is to recognize faculty involvement in diversity initiatives.

“Before [the revision], when people were undergoing review, maybe they wouldn’t mention [diversity efforts] because it hadn’t been articulated,” Hackbardt said. “And maybe people would mention because it was important to them. But instead of leaving that up to chance, putting it in here says, ‘Yes, we want to hear about it.’”

Section 2.42 in the faculty handbook includes criteria for faculty evaluation, and was last amended in March 1999. Hackbardt noted that it was important to give faculty “institutional validation” for their contributions to campus both inside and outside of the classroom. Faculty members are evaluated by reference to three criteria: teaching excellence, scholarly or artistic engagement and collegiate citizenship.

The Faculty Affairs Committee, which Hackbardt chairs, began revisions to the section last year.

President Sean Decatur noted that teaching in the Kenyon Educational Enrichment Program (KEEP) could be one way for faculty to engage in diversity efforts. While including this information is not necessarily required, he hopes faculty are encouraged to include such involvements.

The revision will go into effect starting on July 1, 2019.