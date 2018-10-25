Board of Trustees holds meeting early

The Kenyon College Board of Trustees met over the weekend of Oct. 12 to discuss the capital campaign, Our Path Forward, as well as consider recommendations made by the tenure promotion committee.

Because of the campaign kickoff on Oct. 12 and 13, the Board held their meeting earlier in the year than usual. As a result, the auditors in charge of examining the College’s books and reporting to the board were unable to complete their work by the time the trustees met. Despite this, the Budget, Finance and Audit Committee was still able to review financial statements for fiscal year 2018 and hear an update on the five-year budget model while the Investment Committee was able to review fiscal year 2018 returns. The trustees will hold an audit meeting via conference call later in November, according to President Sean Decatur.

The group, chaired by Brackett B. Denniston ’69, spent most of their time reviewing the capital campaign, hearing updates on campaign projects such as the West Quad construction and prepping for the launch of the campaign’s second phase.

“I’d say most of the business of the board meeting revolved around the campaign,” Decatur said.

Over the weekend, the academic affairs committee approved the recommendations of the tenure promotion committee on campus for promotion of four members of faculty to full professorships.

The Board also reviewed the Class of 2022 profile as well as updates on Kenyon athletics, residential life and Title IX federal guidance.