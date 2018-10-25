At Saturday talk, Radiolab founder will discuss his storytelling process

On Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., founder of WNYC’s Radiolab Jad Abumrad will give a talk in Rosse Hall entitled, “The Miracle of Indoor Plumbing.” Despite the title, the talk will focus not on pipes and valves but instead on how he finds and produces original content.

Abumrad, who recieved a fllowship from the MacArthur Foundation in 2011, said that his talk will be a series of anecdotes about storytelling. It will feature much of the same original musical and immersive sound experimentation that makes Radiolab unique.

Abumrad discussed his popular radio show and his upcoming talk in terms of the importance of storytelling. He pointed out that, though perhaps different from when Radiolab began in 2002, the very nature of truth is currently under debate in the United States.

For Abumrad, in an era where facts are often debated, the act of storytelling is incredibly important because it creates a space in which two perceptions of the truth can be hashed out. The role of the storyteller is to create this space, and also to put forward their own view.

Through his own unique form of storytelling, Abumrad hopes to discuss his process, highlighting how he brings complex topics, ranging from the scientific to the political, to audiences in a way that is engaging and accessible.

Abumrad’s talk is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception in Storer Hall.