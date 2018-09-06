New administrators start work after summer shuffle

On May 21, Furman University in Greenville, S.C. released a news bulletin announcing that it had hired Heidi Hanson McCrory, formerly Kenyon’s vice president for college relations.

McCrory assumed her new role as vice president for development at Furman on July 1.

McCrory’s departure, five months after her appointment as Kenyon’s senior advisor for community relations, marks one of several administrative shifts across campus that have taken place over the summer.

McCrory left two vacancies in the College administration, filled by two separate candidates.

The College announced on May 24 that Colleen Garland, Ohio Wesleyan University’s chief advancement officer, would join Kenyon as the vice president for advancement on July 1.

In this role, Garland will oversee fundraising efforts as well as alumni and parent engagement, according to the May 21 press release announcing her hiring.

Garland’s responsibilities mirror those of McCrory’s when she oversaw College relations.

In her four years as vice president for college relations, McCrory developed and initiated a $300 million fundraising effort. Under McCrory, the College received its single largest gift in history — a $75 million anonymous donation — and launched a campaign to raise $20 million to create the President’s Fund. This endowed scholarship is meant to support underrepresented students whose families income is in the bottom 60 percent of incomes in the United States.

Garland, who was recommended by Emeritus Trustee Barry Schwartz, brings with her more than 30 years of fundraising experience. She was the chief architect of Ohio Wesleyan’s $200 million campaign and oversaw a revitalization of the university’s career services to better connect current students to alumni.

Also moving in McCrory’s wake is Jan Thomas, senior associate provost at Kenyon, who was named the senior advisor for community relations on Aug. 14 in a press release.

In this role, she will serve as Kenyon’s liaison to community partners and leaders at the local, statewide and national level.

Thomas will retain her duties as senior associate provost until Jan. 1, 2019, when Associate Professor of Chemistry Sheryl Hemkin will take over.

In other administrative offices, the new hires had fully transitioned into their role by the start of the fall semester.

In July, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) hired a new assistant director, Timothy Bussey.

Bussey, who just finished his Ph.D. in political science at the University of Connecticut, is responsible for educational programming for ODEI and will chair the LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee.

Bussey will also serve as the advisor to Unity House and the Crozier Center for Women, according to the Kenyon website.

A final notable transition was in athletics. Jill McCartney, who was hired in the spring, took over as Director of Athletics on July 16. She replaces Peter Smith, who retired in December of 2017 after serving as Director of Athetics for 16 years. In the interim spring semester, Associate Director of Athletics Amy Heasley Williams ’88 served as director.