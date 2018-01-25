Village Record

Dec. 8, 10:31 p.m. — Students found engaging in drug use on South Campus.

Dec. 15, 1:17 p.m. — Students found engaging in drug use on North Campus.

Jan. 14, 1:53 a.m. — Underage student intoxicated on North Campus.

Jan. 20, 1:33 a.m. — Student cited for underage drinking by deputy on North Campus.

Jan. 20, 12:38 a.m. — Student cited for underage drinking by deputy on North Campus.