Village Record

Dec. 8, 10:31 p.m. — Students found engaging in drug use on South Campus.
Dec. 15, 1:17 p.m. — Students found engaging in drug use on North Campus.
Jan. 14, 1:53 a.m. — Underage student intoxicated on North Campus.
Jan. 20, 1:33 a.m. — Student cited for underage drinking by deputy on North Campus.
Jan. 20, 12:38 a.m. — Student cited for underage drinking by deputy on North Campus.
