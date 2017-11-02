Safety warns of trucks flying confederate flags

Over the last two weeks, several community members reported two pickup trucks displaying Confederate flags driving through Gambier. They said people in the back of the trucks were shouting at pedestrians, according to Director of Campus Safety Bob Hooper.
Hooper said no one has been able to make out what the passengers of the truck are saying. He also said four or five people called in to report seeing the two trucks on campus, but he said nobody has reported seeing the trucks since he sent a student-info email on Oct. 27 warning students about them. In an interview with the Collegian, he urged anyone to contact Safety if they see the trucks again.
Hooper said he did not believe this was a planned act of intimidation but rather that the drivers and the occupants of the vehicles were just driving through Gambier.
“I think it was spur of the moment,” Hooper said. “In my mind had it been an intimidation factor, they would have kept coming through.”
Vice President for Student Affairs Meredith Bonham ’92 said this was not the first time people have shouted at students from vehicles at Kenyon.
Members from the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.
This is not the first time community members have spotted Confederate flags in the areas. Last year, shortly after the election of President Trump, President Sean Decatur said he spotted Confederate flags hanging from porches in Mount Vernon, which he said made him uncomfortable. Confederate flags are still hanging from some houses in Mount Vernon.
Tommy Johnson contributed reporting.
GleeDriver
Oh noes, counter-cultural views! Folks flying those flags prolly have more in common with all ya'll counter-cultures then you realize...
???
I'm all for nuance and reconciliation, but you cannot pretend to not know where the negative opinion of the Battle Flag of Northern Virginia comes from.
"As a people, we are fighting to maintain the Heaven-ordained supremacy of the white man over the inferior or colored race; a white flag would thus be emblematical of our cause.… Such a flag…would soon take rank among the proudest ensigns of the nations, and be hailed by the civilized world as the white mans flag.… As a national emblem, it is significant of our higher cause, the cause of a superior race, and a higher civilization contending against ignorance, infidelity, and barbarism. "
-William T Thompson 1863
The hate has been there from the beginning. Even if it has taken on different meanings for different people, the view expressed by William T Thompson after the adoption of the flag in question has been a persistent thread.
George Breithaupt
A house across from Whispering Hill Care Center flew a Confederate flag the whole time I stayed there. That was 17 months. The last time I was out there to attend a memorial for my old roommate, the flag was still there. Seeing Confederate flags in Mount Vernon does not surprise me. There was a very large KKK contingent in Knox County in the early part of the 20th century. The current fairgrounds used to be owned by the KKK. I would not be surprised if there is a small surviving group here.
