A note from the executive staff

Dear Kenyon community,

In light of recent developments and at the request of the author, we have decided to retract the Letter to the Editor submitted to us entitled “In response to the PEEPS’ suspension.’

Our policy regarding submissions to the Collegian reads as follows:

“The opinions page is a space for members of the community to discuss issues relevant to the campus and the world at large. The opinions expressed on this page belong only to the writers. Columns and letters to the editors do not reflect the opinions of the Collegian staff. All members of the community are welcome to express opinions through a letter to the editor.”

While we are taking the letter down, we did not believe it violated our Collegian submission policy, and stand by its initial publication given the information we had at our disposal. While the letter in question may not have included every single detail, the author stated that he was kicked out of the organization in question, which disclosed any conflict of interest involved in the letter.

When we initially received this letter, the consequences could have been more serious if we did not publish it. Rejecting this letter for the reason of alleged abuse could be classified as retaliation.

Ultimately, more serious and more widespread allegations arose than we initially anticipated, which we fear detracts from our other important work that we have done this week.

Finally, this letter has become a dangerous outlet for direct attacks on us and the author, and that is not what our mission is about. We have therefore retracted it and hope that the Kenyon community will respect our decisions.

Signed,

Becca Foley ’20, Adam Schwager ’20 and Tommy Johnson ’20

Editors-in-chief and Executive Director