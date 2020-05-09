A note from the executive staff

Dear Kenyon community,
In light of recent developments and at the request of the author, we have decided to retract the Letter to the Editor submitted to us entitled “In response to the PEEPS’ suspension.’
Our policy regarding submissions to the Collegian reads as follows:
“The opinions page is a space for members of the community to discuss issues relevant to the campus and the world at large. The opinions expressed on this page belong only to the writers. Columns and letters to the editors do not reflect the opinions of the Collegian staff. All members of the community are welcome to express opinions through a letter to the editor.”
While we are taking the letter down, we did not believe it violated our Collegian submission policy, and stand by its initial publication given the information we had at our disposal. While the letter in question may not have included every single detail, the author stated that he was kicked out of the organization in question, which disclosed any conflict of interest involved in the letter.
When we initially received this letter, the consequences could have been more serious if we did not publish it. Rejecting this letter for the reason of alleged abuse could be classified as retaliation.
Ultimately, more serious and more widespread allegations arose than we initially anticipated, which we fear detracts from our other important work that we have done this week.
Finally, this letter has become a dangerous outlet for direct attacks on us and the author, and that is not what our mission is about. We have therefore retracted it and hope that the Kenyon community will respect our decisions.
Signed,
Becca Foley ’20, Adam Schwager ’20 and Tommy Johnson ’20
Editors-in-chief and Executive Director
3 Comments
Comments are subject to review and moderation. We won't publish your email address or send you unsolicited emails.
Leave a comment
Much needed, thank you
Thank you for this. The clarity is much appreciated, especially for someone like myself who was rather confused by the situation as a whole. Though, it saddens me greatly that people would resort to attacking you for doing your job the best you can.
Reply to Much needed, thank you
an alum who is tired of seeing this mess on twitter
The Collegian need to start taking accountability for its actions. A newspaper is surprised when a controversial op ed is published not anonymously, by the choice of the author, and creates angry rhetoric? The staff as well as the author should have anticipated this backlash. Did it occur to anyone when receiving this letter to take a step back and do some actual reporting and perhaps write an article that allows both sides to explain and defend and then allow the reader to come to their own conclusions? That being said, this does not warrant threats made to the staff. It is evident, however, that no one thought about the consequences and no one wants to be held accountable. That seems to be the bigger problem on this campus.
Reply to an alum who is tired of seeing this mess on twitter
Reardon
Given your opinion page policy it was well within your right to publish that piece. But I'm curious if you'd like to comment on why the title IX accusations were originally censored? Were you waiting to verify these weren't entirely baseless first?
Also shouldn't your concern be with investigating the "more serious and more widespread allegations arose"? Instead of being concerned that the "more serious and more widespread allegations" detracted from the work you were doing?
Reply to Reardon