What’s the buzz? Students discuss bee and wasp epidemic

Yellowjackets swarm smoothies ERIN TEAL

There’s a buzz around campus. Everyone is talking. It seems the bees are out in full force this year. On Saturday, while drinking a smoothie and sitting at a picnic table, I watched one crawl down my straw and into my drink. Although moments like this have not happened much in my time at Kenyon, this year, it seems they happen every day.

People call these creatures by many names — bees, wasps and yellowjackets. The difference between the three is not always obvious, so it might help to clarify what is going on in our campus airspace. Whether or not they’re actually bees, every time I am behind Chalmers Library studying, walking between classes or simply lounging in the sun, I find myself surrounded by black and yellow pests.

Just to be clear, bees are fuzzy and round. Meanwhile, yellowjackets are a type of wasp that have alternating bands of bright yellow and dark black. They are quite confrontational and seem to be the ones that have been following me around all semester — always searching for the sweetness in my smoothie.

Olivia Ide ’27 agrees that there are more yellowjackets this year: “They are more outgoing this semester! They’re bountiful and comfortable around people.” She made sure to add that these friendly insects are nothing to fear. “Don’t be afraid of yellowjackets,” she said.

When asked about the bees, John Schaal ’29 said, “They’re little fellows, cute and yellow. I’m not really scared of them … I’m pretty sure they’re just high school mascots.” I told him to identify which bugs have been crawling into his Dr. Pepper while eating lunch outside, and he quickly pointed to the image of a yellowjacket. He still stands by what he said: They’re not real bugs. Schaal simply wants to eat lunch in peace: “I would like to sit on the patio. I’m annoyed, mildly so.”

Walt Copper ’28 states, “The yellowjackets are pests. They have always been kind of bad, especially when sitting on the back patio of Peirce. We should all stop going outside because they can’t get inside, right? It’s always better to run away from your problems.” The yellowjackets seem to really like the patio and sweet drinks. Or maybe they just like us a lot.

Are these bugs only a nuisance? What benefits do they pose for the campus community? I asked Molly Hunt ’27, who sought clarification: “The bees? Or the yellowjackets? I know everyone is anti, but I like them. They’re pollinators and help keep pests under control. They’re not the pests! They act as pest control! People don’t know how to deal with inconvenience and bee stings aren’t even that bad.”

While many students expressed annoyance with pollinators, Hunt believes we need to learn to coexist, even when it’s annoying. Maybe there’s something we can learn here. Even though these bees or yellowjackets — whatever they may be — have an affinity for the inside of my straw, or may seem like a problem, they’re really something we can learn to appreciate. They’re just out here trying to enjoy a smoothie on a sunny afternoon, too. It’s not their fault you don’t want to share. Hunt urges us to think of them as friends, not pests.

Either way, everyone agrees: The yellowjackets are out and about in full force this year. If you don’t believe me, grab a sweet drink and go to the Peirce patio. Keep an eye out for yellow and black bugs, but just give them space, even when they don’t do the same for you. Maybe then we can all get along a little better!