Age is just a number: Seniors under 21 spill their mocktails

As of right now, I belong to a powerful but oft-forgotten group of individuals at Kenyon College: seniors who have yet to turn 21. Yes, I know. Shocking! We started kindergarten at four, college at 17, and we still receive those Xs on our hands as we walk into an all-campus (all eyes on us, though). This week, the Collegian sat down with four of these less-geriatric seniors to see if age really is just a number.

“I do definitely still feel young. My friends are turning 22, and I’m like, ‘Uh, like, that’s kind of crazy,’” Madeleine Revzon ’27 said. Revzon will turn 21 in Decemberbut is a senior thanks to Connecticut’s late cutoff date for starting primary school. “I still have so much ahead of me, which [older seniors] do, too. But it’s just, like, I don’t know, it feels like there’s more because I’m only 20.”

Our older readers may be laughing about the extreme introspection caused by a year or two at most. According to Molly Hunt ’27 (another baby), “grade and experience is more important” than one’s literal age. Still, at a place like Kenyon, where you systematically rise in the ranks from first year to graduate, students with late birthdays confuse everything we think we know about who’s in charge and what that means. “When I was an [orientation leader] my sophomore year, it was especially weird because there were freshmen coming in that were also 18 or maybe even 19, and that felt really weird because I was supposed to be an authority, but it was like, ‘I’m the same age as you,’” Revzon continued.

Julissa Escoffery ’27 met her best friend, Ia Sofia Cabre-Jockovich ’27, during the fall of their first year. Escoffery was 17 and Cabre-Jockovich was 19, which felt significant then, but as they began to experience similar moments of adulthood and growth at Kenyon, the age difference began to feel less severe. Escoffery recalled a rumor, though, that once again made her age seem significant. She heard that an all-campus party, Highlighter, was restricted to those 18 and over. “I was like…, ‘How do I get a fake K-Card?’” she said. Luckily, this rumor turned out to be false, and age was barely of any import.

“The only way that my age comes up is because my friends ridicule… often.” Hunt recounted. “People are turning 23 this year, which is, I would say, the abnormality if you really think about it. And when you really think about it, it’s like we’re just moving different. We’re accomplishing the same things. We’re graduating college, like whatever. Just younger. We have so much more life to live after … We’re just actually ahead of the program.”

For all you youngins out there, please hold out hope. Yes, my cohort and I still cannot go to the bars, and yes, I did have to get my mom to sign my Cox Health and Counseling Center paperwork for the first couple of months of college, but I got older. And you will, too! And, yes, I am still younger than everyone else, but we all get there eventually.

As the end is nigh for the senior class (graduation), the question of age becomes ever more existential. “I feel like I started so young and I’m finishing so young, but I haven’t done that much — but then I also have done everything. And it’s just so weird and like — I don’t know,” Revzon said. “I feel like it’s not normal to be as young as we are.”

At least one senior is no longer as young as she once was. Last week, Phoebe MacIntosh ’27 celebrated her 21st birthday. “I felt like I was coming out as 20 on my birthday. People were showing up to my party who thought I was turning 22,” MacIntosh recalled. “I was kind of embarrassed having to tell people that it was my 21st birthday.”

Since MacIntosh so recently left our elite, highly selective group of people who are just a little younger than you might think, I will conclude with her insights for those of us preparing for our jump into proper adulthood: “Now I feel like it’s time to start living life like I’m in my 20s. Before I was just 20, I wasn’t in my 20s.”

Take stock, Kenyon College, as the last batch of this year’s seniors turn 21 — officially in our 20s, officially old and officially ready to cause a stir. “Scorpio season’s coming up,” Escoffery forewarns, “watch out.”

At the end of the day, who knows how much it matters if you’re still 20 (or 19 or 18 or 17). To those who want to baby us or feel the need to look up age of consent laws that certainly don’t apply, MacIntosh has one message: “f— you! I’m graduating when I’m 21.”