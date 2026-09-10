Students are back in the sack: Look inside this campus craze

Students sacking by Serra | SOPHIA WATERSTON

On the first day of his first year at Kenyon, Peter Borst ’29’s roommate, George Burke ’29, whipped out a small, oddly shaped ball from his backpack and said, “If there’s ever a time to be good at hacky sack or get good at being a hacky sack player, it’s college.” He’s not wrong, especially not at this school.

On any given warm day wandering around Kenyon’s campus, you may see a group of students standing in circle formation, kicking something so small you cannot make it out from a distance. That something is a Hacky Sack.

Molly Hunt ’27 described the rules of the game to the Collegian: “You have to juggle a hacky sack in the air and pass it between everyone. … The goal, or at least how I play, is that everyone in the circle has to touch it once and that’s called ‘getting a hack.’” The one caveat: You can’t use your hands.

She noted that hacky sack is a team sport. “The greatest thing is that there really is no winning, so you can go on indefinitely,” Hunt added. One can easily see how this ingenious study break activity, involving fresh air and movement, can quickly consume a full afternoon.

The invention of the hacky sack traces back to two friends, Mike Marshall and John Stalberger, in Oregon, 1972. During his time in the military, Marshall heard stories of this game from a Native American and decided to make his own prototype. Stalberger, visiting Oregon for a festival, ran into Marshall and learned about the hacky sack, although at the time it did not yet have a name. They began with the title “footbag,” which then turned into one screaming to the other, “Do you want to go hack the sack?” From there, the infamous “Hacky Sack” was named.

Stalberger successfully globalized the Hacky Sack, and it reached peak popularity in the 1980s and ’90s. Yet, in2026, hacky sacking is popular again, not just on Kenyon’s campus. Sofia Chaves ’28 said that hacky sacking “is on the rise on campuses all around America,” adding, “I have friends across the board that sack from different schools.”

According to NPR, Google searches for “hacky sack … went up over 5,000% in April of 2026. This is reflected in the increase in hacky sack’s newfound popularity among Kenyon students who said they were reintroduced to the game in winter 2025 and spring 2026.

At Kenyon, hacky sack is more than just a game — it fosters community. The athlete-non-athlete divide is an ongoing topic of conversation and often a difficult barrier to break. After speaking to Kenyon students, many remarked on how hacky sack is an easy way to bring people together.

“Whenever we see people passing by, we’re like, ‘Want to check it out? Want to join?’” Morgan Boone ’27 said. It is an easy way to casually invite people into an activity, without pressure for conversation. Burke spoke about his first few weeks at Kenyon and how he and his friends were always playing outside of Norton Hall: “I definitely met many other freshmen because you got a little hacky sack circle. People walk by, they join in, and then they stay for a while. And [the circle] got pretty big … like, way too big where we couldn’t kick [the hacky sack] all the way across.” His friend, Ben Brat ’29, added, “Even our CA would play with us. … Just anybody walking by would just come in, so it’s pretty fun.”

Borst, Brat, Burke and Carlos Brown ’29 coined the term “sackulty,” hacking-sacking playing faculty. “They’re in the Science Quad, [and] some of the faculty were playing because they played back in the day,” Burke said. Word even spread to the administrators. Director of First Year Experience Don Miller reached out to Borst for Orientation advice about hacky sacks: “He’s like, ‘We’re gonna get hacky sacks for the Orientation groups,’ and he asked me to browse Amazon for which ones I thought would be best.”

So, next time you see people standing around in a circle, playing a game that may look a bit silly to you, join! You may make a new friend, or have a good laugh. I have to admit, I tried playing once. I tried to kick the sack so hard that my shoe went flying up and across the whole field. We all start somewhere, and Kenyon’s gorgeous campus is the perfect place to master the art.

To end with an anecdote, Burke, so wrapped up in hacky sacking his first year, admits, “one night I dreamt about a hacky sack, and I woke up with a hacky sack in my hand. That’s a true story.”