Kenyon vs iPad learning: Students navigate the digital age

This probably won’t come as a surprise, but the digital age is upon us. From filing taxes to tap to pay, our foundational systems have been uprooted and computerized, much like our day-to-day lives at school. Pens and paper have been replaced with iPad Pros and sleek, white Apple Pencils, tapping furiously to capture lecture notes.

Examining this phenomenon is particularly interesting as a liberal arts student, where technology-free classrooms are a priority and putting pen to paper is strongly encouraged. Even so, there are hundreds of students at Kenyon with technology in hand, eagerly writing away with their styluses, like a Mesopotamian with a cuneiform tablet. Among these students is Maddie Ratcliffe ’27, an English major and proud iPad user, who explains that her reasons are practical. “I like having it all in one space,” she says about her tablet. “I like to be able to zoom in. … My vision isn’t the greatest,” she laughed.

The classroom technology craze isn’t just in higher education. Apple states, “[Montlieu Academy of Technology elementary school students’] academic achievement has improved by 44.9 percent in reading.” NBC News begs to differ: “The discontent in Los Angeles Unified, the second-largest school district in the country, reflects a growing unease nationally about the amount of time children spend learning through screens in classrooms.” What does this mean for Kenyon students and how they choose to study? Depends on the student. To understand why one might make different choices regarding their study tools, I texted my friends to ask about their preferences.

I prefer handwriting notes for humanities classes because I find it more meaningful,” Ilana Biery ’29 wrote. “I enjoy physically flipping back to the pages, especially while studying/writing essays, etc.”

Anna Natale ’28 agreed, writing, “I prefer handwritten notes because it allows me to feel more organized.” Natale, when asked about tech-free classrooms, wrote, “Tech free is helpful in some classes because it forces students to be present in the moment. … I do believe that technology can be advantageous and important in certain scenarios.”

In a survey done by Ohio State News, a whopping 96% of students at The Ohio State University agreed or strongly agreed that their iPads, provided by Ohio State, were useful for academic purposes and 94% of students agreed or strongly agreed that the iPads were a valuable tool for their education at the university. Biery also cited the benefits of her tablet, stating, “I prefer my iPad for my econ classes because using it for graphing and equations/problem solving is much more convenient.”

Kenyon has certainly done its part to reduce screen time during class. In two of my classes this semester, professors have opted for as little technology as possible. Ratcliffe reflected on her classroom experiences, saying, “I’ve had professors be like, the screen-free rule is about the physical, having the laptop open.”

While there is no perfect handbook, no scripture set in stone, no overlord insisting upon pen and paper over the iPad, it’s clear that Kenyon students know what’s best for their study habits, both in and out of the classroom. Technology use is subject to change, and while some opinions might be stronger than others, it seems to be working pretty well in Gambier.