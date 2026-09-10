Jules Asks: The Sunday scaries, symptoms and survival tips

HAYDEN ASHWORTH

This past weekend, approximately 300 students gathered in the Old Kenyon basement for Kenyon’s first and possibly most iconic all-campus party of the year. Sharpie highlighter in one hand, plastic cup of beer in the other, students partied like there was no tomorrow.

But, alas, there was. And, like tomorrows after Saturdays tend to be, it was rough.

Before we tackle this issue, allow me to welcome you to the premier piece in a series I have named Jules Asks, my own spin on the traditional advice column. Instead of answering your burning questions, I’ll ask you mine. And, today, my question is simple: What are the Sunday scaries, and how can we combat them?

I heard of the term “Sunday scaries” as a first-year student, quickly noticing its place in the Kenyon vernacular, sandwiched comfortably between “Kenyon Krud” and “swimcest.”

The Cleveland Clinic defines the Sunday scaries as “a form of anticipatory anxiety — basically, angst about … returning to emails, meetings and demands that come with work.”

Students seem to agree that schoolwork and procrastination play an important role in the Sunday scaries. Anna Markwardt ’29 confessed, “You get to Sunday, and you’re like, ‘Wait, I didn’t do anything … now I really have to lock in.’”

Henry Moderelli ’27 experiences similar work-related dread, explaining, “You realize you have an 8 a.m. class the next day, and you’ve done no homework.”

Still, there is more to the Sunday scaries than unread textbooks and unwritten essays. Urban Dictionary’s definition of the phenomenon captures another side to the feeling: “The feeling you have after a long week of work followed by a Saturday full of binge drinking, when Sunday hits[,] you question your entire existence.”

Gen Z’s wordbook captures the partying aspect of the term, and though most Kenyon students may not be knocking back White Claws in a way that constitutes binge drinking (certain male athletes excluded), alcohol definitely plays a significant part in the Sunday anxieties for many on the Hill.

For Moderelli, a cathartic weekend of partying is exactly what he needs after a week of intense lacrosse practices and exhaustive political science readings. However, his carousing often comes at the price of a bad case of the Sunday scaries.

Moderelli explained his experience with second-person flair, “You’re thinking of what you might have done the night before that you’re probably not too proud of. And you text people, and they respond to you quickly, and they’re like, ‘You were out of hand last night. You should not have done what you did.’”

While the exact details of Moderelli’s out-of-hand nights remain undisclosed, the reader may recount their own questionable conduct after a drunken Saturday in the North Campus Apartments’ circle, and the feelings of dread that ensue.

And we must consider the specific conditions of being drunk at Kenyon that make the aftermath so unforgiving.

We are not making bad decisions in a dimly lit, anonymous, packed club; rather our drunken moments are being witnessed by students who we will run into on Middle Path or be partnered with in a lab — there is no escaping our mistakes.

Audrey Norris ’29, painting an all-too-familiar picture, explained, “It’s weird thinking the person that you sit silently next to in your 8:10 [a.m. class was] also sloshed drunk at Highlighter the night before.”

This cruel combination of work-related stress and social anxiety creates the perfect cocktail for Sunday scaries. So how do students overcome these feelings?

Moderelli takes a drill-sergeant approach to his Sundays, combating any feelings of anxiety with discipline and organization. “You got to get up before 9:30 a.m., and you got to do something immediately productive,” he said before adding that eating protein and sweating it out is a must.

Norris, on the other hand, prepares for a laid-back weekend by being proactive during the school week. “I try to get all of my homework done before the weekend,” she said.

For Markwardt, one small habit makes a huge difference. She shared, “I always clean my room every Sunday so that on Monday everything’s where it should be and I’m prepared for the week.”

But what about the social anxiety aspect to Sunday scaries? After slurred declarations of love or messy falls on the dance floor, how do we walk through Peirce Hall with our heads held high? For this question, I consulted none other than our Student Council President Abby Warshauer ’27.

“The biggest piece of advice and something I try to remind myself of is that it always feels so much bigger than it actually is,” Warshauer said. “You just have to sit in the storm. It’s gonna feel really big for a day or two, and then it’s gonna be okay.”