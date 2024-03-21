Here, there and everywhere: Owls share break adventures

COURTESY OF NATALIE STONE

After a nice, long and relaxing two weeks of spring break, everyone has returned to the Hill. Our Kenyon community had many adventures during the time away, from travel to tournaments to tuning in to a new podcast. If you are still unpacking your carry-on or want an escape from piles of midterms and projects, check out what some of your fellow Owls got up to this break.

Some Owls traveled far and wide with their teams. The Kenyon softball team drove all the way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for their 15-game tournament. With perfect pitches, teamwork and electric offense, the Owls won 10 games. “I think this past spring break trip was a transformative one, to say the least,” Madison Buckwalter ’26 wrote in a message to the Collegian. “This year, we already have scored more runs than we did in the entirety of last season.”

She explained that through the hard work of defense and offense, upperclassmen and first-years, the team is thriving. “My personal favorite moment of the break was the day of the Hilber and Albion games,” she wrote. “I think the energy and spirit we brought from those games was the fire that began our eight-game winning streak after.”

Whether playing sports or watching them, the Kenyon community had a blast. “I went to a [Carolina] Hurricanes hockey game and we won!” Becca Gwynne ’26 wrote in a message to the Collegian. Not only did Gwynne get her puck on, she ventured to the beach too. “I took my cat to the beach. It was his first time being in the car let alone going to the beach,” she wrote.

Truly Martin ’26 was an avid traveler during her two weeks off. She spent the first part of her spring break in Chicago. “Just catching up on midterm preparation for after spring break. [I] did a lot of working out and running in the city,” Martin said. After her time spent in the Windy City, she flew to Puerto Rico. The change of scenery was the perfect addition to Martin’s spring break, featuring activities like hiking through waterfalls, swimming and enjoying great cuisine. “Going to the beach and laying out in the sun was really nice because it’s really cold in Ohio,” she said.

Natalie Stone ’25’s break was packed with friends, travel and fun in the sun. She explored Seaside, Florida, a popular spring break destination, with a high school friend and later took a trip to Orlando with Mary Hitchcock ’26. After the beach and rollercoasters, Stone volunteered at a golf tournament in her hometown — an annual tradition she was looking forward to. “I got to relax, watch golf, eat lots of yummy food, spend time with friends and soak in the sunshine!” she wrote in a message to the Collegian.

If you didn’t travel or work, have no fear, you’re in good company. Many Owls spent their spring breaks reclining, reading and watching television. That means if you didn’t watch One Day on Netflix or catch up on the latest TikTok trends, you should plan on doing so ASAP.

Travel, exercise, self-care and volunteering: our Kenyon community did it all this spring break. No matter what you did with your time away from the Hill, we hope you are happy to be back.