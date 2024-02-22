Spotlight: Kenyon’s Community Advisors share routines

Community Advisors (CAs) are an integral part of the Kenyon community and act as the bridge between students and the Office of Residential Life (ResLife). CAs are on the go from the start of each semester, with extensive training and an average of around 18 hours of work per week. They also provide many resources to students on campus whenever they need direction.

Despite the long hours and numerous responsibilities, many CAs enjoy their job and the opportunities that come with it. Hannah Sussman ’25 has been a CA for two years, and her favorite part of the experience is working with all of the students and offices on campus, even during the long hours of training during the summer. “The fall training is the most intensive — that’s when we come to school early. We have sessions where we meet with a lot of offices on campus,” she said. “In this time, we also get to know each other because it’s really important to be able to rely on other CAs in the job if you need help managing a situation.” However, the CAs have abundant support from offices around campus. Every CA has an Assistant Director who works directly with their location on campus, helping all CAs balance academics and extracurriculars with their CA duties.

Soren Roeser ’26, a first-year CA, wrote in an email to the Collegian that his favorite part of his job is “supporting [his] first-year residents.” As a sophomore, Roeser remembers his transition into the Kenyon community well. He finds joy in making the process easier for his residents. “Overall, you have to be on your ‘A-game’ during our occasional nighttime duty rounds and be ready if a resident needs support or advice, and we also do fun things like hosting events in our common room, which can end up being an exciting social gathering. We all get pretty creative with those, like movie nights with snacks or themed craft workshops.”

Communication is key for any good CA. Juan Sergio Matabuena ’25, a CA for the Morgan Apartments, constantly checks his email and his floor group chat to remain connected with residents and stay in contact with ResLife. “In the morning, I check my email inbox as well as my community’s group chat to see if either my supervisor or my residents need anything,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “Later in the day I check my due dates for the next tasks (bulletin boards, community emails, event planning…) to see if I have to reach out to any of my other partner CAs or resources on campus and make sure I’m good on time.”

Sussman is a CA for the North Campus Apartments (NCAs), but instead of knocking on the doors of the white wooden houses, she travels down the Hill toward the Meadow Lane Suites (Mods). “On a weeknight, I would do rounds at midnight and would go down to the Mods,” which she notes and checks all common spaces and completes a duty log. “A big part of being a CA is just filing work orders and noting what needs to get fixed,” she says. So if your broken washing machines, showers or furniture magically get repaired, your CAs could be some of the people to thank.

CAs are on a rotating lineup and go on rounds when scheduled. Last night around 10 p.m., Annie Nguyen ’26 was the CA on duty. First, she went to the Campus Safety office in Gund Commons to pick up the CA duty phone — not just any phone, but a bona fide flip phone. From there, she called to check in with Caleb Gibbs, assistant director of Residential Life, to let ResLife know that she was active and on rounds. Nguyen went on rounds in Watson, Norton, Gund and Lewis Residence Halls — she checked all common spaces of each residence hall to make sure everything was in order.

Although there are plenty of days that CAs aren’t on duty and have flexibility with their jobs, they are always available to their residents. “My day-to-day as a CA is varied: some days I just talk to my residents about their classes or exciting news, and otherwise I’m just a normal student. Other times I might have a meeting with my supervisor to discuss important topics,” Roeser said.

CAs are an important foundation for the community and help students in a variety of ways that we may not see. It is important to acknowledge and appreciate them for all the hard work they do. Sussman summed it up: “You get to make a ton of great connections and work with everyone on a joint goal of making the College the best that it can possibly be.”