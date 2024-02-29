Spotlight: Career Development Office offers internship help

COURTESY OF KENYON CAREER DEVELOPMENT OFFICE

It’s that time of year: Internship application season is upon us once again. If you find yourself spending hours of free time pondering your summer job plans, take a few minutes to read some helpful internship search advice from Kenyon’s own Career Development Office (CDO).

The CDO is here to help. From advising sessions about internships and jobs to résumé reviews and even mock interviews, the CDO pulls out all of the stops to help you on your journey to find an internship match. If you haven’t had the chance to walk up to the second floor of Chalmers Library, now is the time to make an appointment.

Upon meeting with a member of the CDO’s advising team, one of the first things they will tell you is to download LinkedIn if you have not already done so. Not only is this an effective way to look for internship and job opportunities, but you can create your own network of all of your Kenyon peers for the future. Being a part of the Kenyon community also allows you to join the Kenyon Network. This grants you access to all updates about career opportunities in the Kenyon circle and helps you connect with alumni, faculty and friends of the College.

It may be scary to reach out to people in the hopes of finding summer opportunities, but as Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” While the Great One may have only been referring to shooting pucks into goals, the wisdom can carry everywhere — even to the internship search. As a Kenyon student, you aren’t cold-calling alone: The Kenyon alumni network reaches far and wide, from law to medicine to marketing. Many of them are happy to help the up-and-coming members of the career sphere — all you have to do is ask.

Every week, the CDO emails the Hill with a “This Week in the CDO” newsletter. These emails not only contain information about events happening during the week ahead, including those about open sessions with the CDO, but also have links to fellowships, on-campus jobs, the Kenyon Network and summer internships. The CDO even includes the application deadlines for all positions and an emoji reference to demonstrate the size of the company and number of applicants. These emails are sent out every Sunday at 11 a.m., so while you are preparing for your week ahead and facing your Sunday scaries, try to find a few minutes to review internship opportunities too.

Another consistent event on the CDO calendar is Resume Labs. These Labs, typically held during Common Hour, allow students to review their résumés with members of the CDO. If you need somewhere to start or are just looking for some extra sparkle on your cover letter, the CDO recommends students swing by during the sessions because just a few minutes go a long way.

A further step in the internship process is updating your Handshake profile. As most Kenyon students, faculty and staff members are aware, Handshake is the number one career avenue that Kenyon recommends. Your profile lists information that Kenyon administrators update, such as GPA, as well as information you personally update. If you’ve declared a new major or have new experiences and interests you want to add to your profile, now is the time to do so. For the internship search, Handshake has customizable features to help you narrow it down, one being another Kenyon Network. Many employers post under this category specifically looking for Kenyon students. If you check and there aren’t internships in the category you are looking for, Handshake updates every single day with more — it never hurts to take a look.

The hub of all of these sources can be found on the CDO website, which also has a calendar with all upcoming CDO events. Internship searches take hard work and persistence, but the community and help of those on the Hill make it all smoother.