From academics to self-care, a look at resolutions on the Hill

As we make our return to Kenyon, we have not only had a refreshing long break from school but also time to reflect on all that is to come for the New Year. Students fill the Hill with academic and personal goals, which will hopefully thrive past January.

Whether you’re a first-year or a senior, it is never too late to create a new game plan to mark the start of the semester. Some people decide that their resolution entails writing their assignments in a notebook, an online calendar or even the beloved Notes app. Other people make a trip to their hometown Staples or other office supply stores to get new school supplies. They stock up their backpacks with the best, whether highlighters, notebooks or a ruler, thinking the refresh of materials may be the gateway to a fresh academic mindset.

As liberal arts students, we are always encouraged to expand our academic interests with diverse classes. If students need a pick-me-up, they can call finishing their quantitative reasoning or art diversification requirements a resolution too.

Of course, the New Year also comes with the opportunity to get involved in new activities. On-campus clubs put up posters and send out sign-ups for those who feel like jumping into a hobby. From theater and improv to sports, there are many organizations that students can jump right into. Individual hobbies can provide an alternative change of pace too. Natalie Stone ’25 is expanding her goal last year of reading 60 books, which she surpassed by two. “I’m trying to read 65 books. I wanted to push myself to read more this year in order to have more of a school-life balance so I increased my goal,” she wrote to the Collegian.

Mindfulness, mental health and self-care are valuable resolutions too. Something as simple as a new daily sunscreen routine or a promise to repeat positive affirmations are effective ways to start the New Year off on the right foot — or in this case the right skincare and mantra. Ella Simpson ’24 feels that self-care is all about getting out of your comfort zone. “One component of my plan to be more thoughtful about self-care in 2024 is trying new things! I always think it’s healthy to get out and explore something you’ve never done before — who knows, it might be something you end up loving,” she wrote to the Collegian. “One of the new things I’ve tried is bouldering, and I’m definitely planning on doing it again soon.”

Riley Orth ’24 is focusing on getting a good amount of sleep, to make for a healthy and happy lifestyle. “I feel like recently my sleep has really been lacking, so my resolution is to get a minimum of eight hours of sleep every night, and to do that I’ll try and have my phone down 30 minutes before I want to go to bed,” he explained to the Collegian.

In addition to getting more sleep, some students might consider adopting new exercise regimes or following the newest workout trends, like 30-hard and 75-day fitness challenges. Luckily, for those inspired to run, stretch and lift into the New Year, the Lowry Center has many fitness classes during the spring semester.

Whether your resolutions revolve around school, hobbies or self-care, they all add up to the start of a wonderful year. Here’s to a New Year, new you.