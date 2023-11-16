Students bundle up in anticipation of a winter at Kenyon

Temperatures are dropping, the sun is setting before 6 p.m. and finals are looming — it’s almost wintertime on the Hill. As the colder months rapidly approach, students’ wardrobes are starting to make the transition from fall to winter. At a school as stylish as Kenyon, something as simple as a walk across campus can become a veritable fashion show. Here are some favorite winter staples that are sure to keep you nice and toasty as the snow starts to fall.

First, the obvious — every student needs a good, solid winter coat. Ohio isn’t exactly known for its warm winters, and a big coat can mean the difference between arriving to class with icicles forming on your arms or maintaining an adequate core body temperature. There are a variety of coats that can be spotted on campus, including the ubiquitous black North Face, the Canada Goose with the faux fur around the hood and, of course, the classic Carhartt. Whether you’re a puffer-jacket loyalist or a fan of the more-refined woolen peacoat style, it’s safe to say that you won’t make it through the winter season without some variation on this theme.

But of course, a coat isn’t the only thing a Kenyon student wears to survive the cold. Another campus favorite is the Patagonia-style pullover fleece that starts appearing when the temperature hits 50 degrees or below. You can spot them easily in Peirce Dining Hall, in Chalmers Library and in classrooms; marked by their bright colors and undeniable coziness, these fleeces seem like they would be better suited to curling up in front of a fire in a ski lodge than curling up in front of your laptop during finals season, but regardless, they’re sure to keep you warm and toasty while you study.

There’s nothing worse than stepping out of your dorm only to feel the frigid wind wrapping itself around every inch of exposed skin, but luckily, Kenyon is resplendent with accomplished fiber artists who have hats and scarves for any temperature. Of course, we can’t all be expert knitters, but being a small school has its perks — you’re bound to know someone who knows someone who just so happens to have a surplus of trendy knitwear at a reasonable price point! Besides, what’s better than having your very own handmade accessories to flaunt across campus in the sub-freezing temperatures?

If handmade isn’t your style, you can’t go wrong with a big scarf and a pair of earmuffs. Sure, you may feel like the younger brother who “can’t put [his] arms down” in A Christmas Story while wearing a scarf that’s as long as you are tall, but at least you’ll be warm! Earmuffs in particular have been making a steady comeback over the course of the last few years; the promise of keeping your ears snug without completely obliterating your hairstyle has proven to be irresistible to Kenyon students.

Finally, the ultimate winter staple on the Hill is the all-important Kenyon-brand swag. The bookstore is, after all, good for more than just ice cream and ramen. If you’re ever short a sweater or scarf, in need of a hat or gloves or just getting holiday gifts for your beloved-but-distant relatives, anything with the Kenyon seal on it is fair game. If all else fails, we’ll have our school pride to keep us warm.

While it may be frustrating to have to bundle up each time you step outside this winter, take comfort in knowing that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for fashion! Chin up, Kenyon. We’re all in this together.