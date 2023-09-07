Market owner reflects on one year of connection in Gambier 

The market expanded its offerings based on student feedback. | RHIANNON CAMPBELL.

On Aug. 15, Betsy and Nick Jones celebrated one year of owning the Village Market. Over the past year, the Joneses have worked to tailor their inventory to the campus’ desires in order to create an accessible, student-friendly space on campus, revitalizing a beloved Gambier institution. Now the market is filled with staples ranging from boxes of instant oatmeal to açaí bowls topped with fresh fruit, granola and a drizzle of honey.

Jones first became acquainted with the market during walks in the Village with her husband, children and their two dogs. The Joneses had always loved the “appearance of the market,” and decided to purchase it when it went up for sale last year.

When asked about some of the recent improvements, Betsy Jones spoke enthusiastically about “Sundae Sundays,” where customers can order homemade ice cream sundaes – two large scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and maraschino cherries – from noon until midnight every Sunday. Perhaps even more appetizing than the sundaes themselves are the warm cookies and brownies that come with each order, which Jones’ mother bakes – another testament to the familial atmosphere that the Joneses have created: “[The Market] has been a blessing in disguise … for our family in so many ways.”

Having already hired 36 student workers and maintained close communications with many of last year’s graduated seniors, the Joneses are ready to continue expanding. Jones reminded students that “this is [their] store,” and encouraged them to think about what they would like to see from the Market. “I am here for the students,” Jones said, inviting students to stop in, share their ideas with her and add their suggestions to the chalkboard hanging beside the door.

“I am excited to get to know the [first-years] and for another year at the market,” Jones said.