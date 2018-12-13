Candle lighting ceremony brightens eight Hannukah nights

On Dec. 3, the second night of Hanukkah, students gathered at Rothenburg Hillel House to eat latkes, spend time with friends and light the menorah. Hillel hosted candle lightings every night of Hanukkah, which this year fell between Dec. 2 and Dec. 10. Kenyon’s Jewish chaplain, Marc Bragin, led prayers and encouraged students to share traditions from home, all while wearing a stuffed blue hat in the shape of a menorah. Blue Semmelhack ’22, who attended the candle lighting, said that she hopes in future years to add cooking traditional meals to her list of Kenyon Hanukkah traditions. “I don’t have the same family traditions,” she said. “I can’t carry [those traditions] when I’m outside of home. So I’m making new ones at school.”