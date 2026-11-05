WACK channels “Dead Poets Society” during poetry event

Poets gather to share original and published works | NOELLE BASSOFF

There’s nothing more suited to Halloweekend than putting on cloaks, walking on the Kokosing Gap Trail in the moonlight and eating candy while reading poetry and chanting, “Oh Captain! My Captain!” Writers After Class at Kenyon (WACK), one of our campus’ wonderful writing clubs, invited one and all to share their original verses or favorite poems at WACK Poets Society on Sunday. The event celebrated the student body’s distinguished writing abilities and put a spooky spin on people coming together to indulge in the arts. “Whether you’re ready to bare your soul through a sonnet or just want to hear some beautiful words in the dark,” an Oct. 23 all-student email sent by WACK read, “there’s a place for you with us.”

Inspired by the 1989 coming-of-age film “Dead Poets Society,” the event embraced a secretive meeting location under one of the Gap Trail’s bridges, mimicking the Poets Society’s meeting place in the film: the Old Indian cave (complete with snacks, notebooks, pens and dim lanterns to guide the way). In my opinion, that inspiration is what made the meeting special — imagining the meeting took place in the movie’s fictional world and trekking through the chilly, dark woods to hear and tell stories felt deeply personal and raw. Seeing others raise a lantern to their papers to read the words on the page was nostalgic, classic and real, and it stirred far more emotion than reading off a computer screen.

In true “Dead Poets Society” fashion, the event began with a rhythmic, crescendoing chant of Walt Whitman’s “O Captain! My Captain!” by the members in the circle, shrouded in black cloaks provided by WACK. President Rayaan Shaik ’29 then began the reading with his poem “Fajr” (published in HIKA’s 2025-2026 edition). Shaik told me he wrote the poem a couple of years ago, in his late teens, as he tried to figure out his identity. Named after one of the five Islamic daily prayers, “Fajr,” Shaik explained, is one of his five faith-inspired poems, reflecting his devout upbringing. “My mom would always say, you know, that ‘if you start your day by praying Fajr. … It’ll lead to success and peace — a peaceful well-being,’” he said. Getting to know the writers in the circle was a highlight of the night for me, and I was grateful not only to hear many beautiful works (poetry, prose and scary stories alike), but also to learn about the authors and their creative processes.

Students were also welcome to share their favorite poetry. Eliana Cochrane ’30 followed Shaik with a reading of “This is Normal” by Hope Wabuke. Cochrane commented on the poem’s themes: capitalism, the normalization of climate change and the aspiration to live happily in small ways. Wabuke’s poem and Cochrane’s reading beautifully captured the event’s purpose: celebrating small moments, being unafraid to unleash creative potential and cheering each other on (in WACK’s case, howling like wolves after each poem).

Maria Wilson ’30 brought a gothic, autumnal original poem to share, untitled and written in the Kenyon College Cemetery. The poem flows through a scene all too familiar to Kenyon students: “Cigarette butts scattered beside chewed acorns and ghosts of students romanticizing the night beside ghosts of those who call this graveyard home.” In an interview, Wilson spoke about the struggle to find time to sit and write poetry at such a rigorous institution. Wilson said it was intimidating to read her original poetry in front of an audience, but she’s glad she did it and would’ve regretted not doing so.

After howling under the moonlight and unwrapping chocolate bars, the event ended with a reading of Mr. Keating’s monologue to his students in the film: “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. Medicine, law, business, engineering — these are noble pursuits, and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” Coming together with fellow poetry and prose lovers to share work they are proud of, or that inspires them, brought much-needed warmth to the cold, dark night after Halloween. As Mr. Keating asks his students in “Dead Poets Society,” WACK asks Kenyon writers: “What will your verse be?”