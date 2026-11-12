Show business shines in the Broken Legs’ fall performance

Galbreath and Miller sing “Love is an Open Door” | TOMS RUSS

On Saturday, the Broken Legs (affectionately known as the Blegs), Kenyon’s premier musical theater a cappella group, took to the stage in Rosse Hall for its fall concert, which consisted of 14 songs. This captivating performance highlighted the group’s hard work and the member’s impressive vocals as they grooved to the rhythm of the songs.

The night started off with an upbeat opening performance by Pep Band, featuring three songs, including “Pokémon Theme.” Right after, the Broken Legs jumped into their set by singing “Opening Up” from the musical Waitress, which instantly set the tone for the night due to the group’s lively rhythm and stunning vocals. The Broken Legs couldn’t have picked a better first song because “Opening Up” is also the musical’s opening number. After the first song, Head Music Director Beatrix Flynn ’28 introduced the group and explained that the Broken Legs sing songs from movies and television shows along with show tunes. Following this, the group sang its next piece, “First Date/Last Night” from Dogfight, soloed by Leah Miller ’28 and Cyrus Kasman ’29, which was a blast to watch because the singers stepped into the roles from the musical and brought the song to life through their dynamic facial expressions and emphasized words.

The most memorable moments of the first half of the concert featured passionate solos and entertaining songs that kept the audience’s attention. Flynn arranged and soloed “I Miss the Mountains” from Next to Normal and sang the song with raw emotion. Later, Liz Teleisha ’27 and Nayda Matish ’27 harmonized in an upbeat duet of “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease.” During this song, the audience could tell that they were having fun singing together because of their animated facial expressions that played off of the lyrics of the song.

Halfway through the fall concert was the time-honored a cappella tradition of the “Newbie Song,” when the new group members arrange and perform a song on their own. An impressive aspect is that the newbies have to practice their song in secret, so it is a total surprise to the audience along with the upperclassmen members of the group. However, a challenging aspect of this tradition was the fact that the new members had to compose the music and edit all of the different parts, on top of learning and performing the piece. New member Camille Bennett ’30 said, “I was really scared when I first learned about the newbie song, but after learning the song I think that it is just a very special and sweet tradition and it gets me excited to see what the newbies next year do.” This year the seven new members sang “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins.” During this song, each one of the newbies had their own solo, showcasing their individual singing abilities.

The second half of the concert began with an entertaining duet by Nico Galbreath ’28 and Miller, who sang “Love is an Open Door” from the movie “Frozen.” This performance was captivating because of the soloists’ amazing voices, along with their vivid facial expressions and dance moves that matched those of the characters in the movie. For example, they imitated the robot dance move that Anna and Hans did. This was followed by “Stupid with Love” from Mean Girls, which was arranged and soloed by Teleisha. Throughout the entire song, Teleisha embodied Cady Heron, who sings this song in the musical, through her facial expressions, which showed confusion as she sang that she was stupid when it came to love. Later, the Broken Legs then sang the “Rodgers and Hammerstein on Broadway Medley,” which featured all of the singers before ending the night with its energetic and traditional closing song. During their highly animated closer “Goodbye!” from The Producers, the members invited alumni up onto the stage to sing it with them.

The Broken Legs fall concert was a joyful experience for all involved. After the performance, audience member Sarah Franchitti ’30 noted: “I find a cappella as a whole to be a very beautiful subset of music, and I think with Blegs in general it was especially heartwarming because they were all so happy to be up there performing and together.”