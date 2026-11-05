Review: “Wildwood” is grim, moving and hits close to home

Stop-motion animated films are few and far between, and lovers of stop-motion have been holding their breath for the release of “Wildwood” on Oct. 23. LAIKA Studios’ latest stop-motion animation masterpiece is more than just a technical and visual marvel (although it is, undoubtedly, that). It’s also, in a roundabout, fairytale-esque way, a powerful reflection on the state of our modern world and young people’s place in it.

The story follows Portland teen Prue McKeel and her accidental friend, Curtis Mehlberg, into the fairytale forest of “Wildwood” to rescue her baby brother, who’s been abducted by a murder of crows sent by the Dowager Governess. What ensues is a dark journey through an even darker wood as Prue’s search for her brother brings her in contact with armies of coyotes, a terrifying mother-turned-witch and a coalition of bandits that drops her in the middle of a gruesome battle. Woven throughout this action-packed tale are reflections on growing up, the weight of responsibility and how to fix a world that is falling apart.

Most reviews of “Wildwood” comment on its technical prowess, as they should. However, it seems that most people’s love for the film begins and ends with admiration for that technical achievement. LAIKA has been working on “Wildwood” for 15 years, and it’s evident in every frame. Already well known as one of the best stop-motion animation studios in the world, LAIKA has gone beyond everything it has done before, creating the longest stop-motion animated film to date at over two hours, with 136 sets and over 200 puppets. Every element of the film is lovingly crafted. However, it’s the story itself — a bleak and bloody, but cautiously optimistic modern fairytale — that people don’t know how to respond to.

Prue’s parents have warned her to stay away from the Impassable Forest (where the crows take her brother) since she was small. Once she and Curtis arrive in the forest (and are subsequently separated), she discovers that it is not only full of talking animals, but that life there is pretty bad. The forest is being run by an inept governor, all the wood’s inhabitants have split into hostile factions and there’s constant fighting between an army of coyotes and a group of bandits. This is all because the Dowager Governess is bent on destroying the forest in order to find the body of her son, who died in an accident years ago. The Governess wants to bring him back to life, and she means to sacrifice Prue’s brother to do so. To save him, Prue must unite all the various factions and defeat the Governess.

To be fair, the grim narrative of “Wildwood” is fighting an uphill battle. In the Western world (particularly in America), animation is often associated with children’s media, so the film’s intensity and the bitter war it depicts can shock viewers. As for animated film releases, “Wildwood” is a stark departure from 2026’s previous releases, which include feel-good films targeted at little kids, like “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Toy Story 5” and “Minions and Monsters.”

In contrast, “Wildwood”’s portrayal of a deeply troubled world may feel a little too real for most viewers, which is exactly what makes it so good. The turbulent world on the screen unexpectedly reflects the world that I’ve grown up in. Underneath all the magic — sentient animals, coyotes wearing militaristic red coats, vaguely malicious ivy and magic that can bring people back from the dead — the film grapples with problems that are also present in our world: an inaccessible government, rampant distrust among neighbors and power-tripping militant forces led by a self-centered leader who would sacrifice the world for their own gain. While jarring to see in an animated movie, it’s a powerful echo of a reality that’s become all too familiar.

“Wildwood” resists the Hollywood of it all and refuses to offer an easy solution or a neat storyline for any of its problems, perhaps seen most obviously through Prue’s narrative. Throughout the film, she maintains that even though she’s only 13, she’s practically an adult and is not interested in childish things. The neat narrative conclusion would be that Prue has to learn that she’s still a child at heart, and the story would eventually allow her to enjoy her childhood. But this isn’t the case in “Wildwood.” Instead, Prue has to grow up too fast, and while the film acknowledges that she’s still a kid, the narrative still doesn’t let her be one. When it’s revealed that her brother has been abducted because of a deal her parents made with the Governess, Prue is the one who has to take responsibility for their mistake; in the final battle, she has to forge ahead and stand off against the Governess alone. No matter where she turns, the adults around her are either too ill-equipped to solve their problems, or some tragedy befalls them before they fully help Prue (like the General, a giant eagle who’s shot down while trying to bring her to help).

To say that it is unfair that this kid has to act as an adult, but unfortunately must, is an unexpected choice, and hardly an easy one for the writers to make. As someone just coming into adulthood now, this struck a chord — I saw, reflected on the screen, in this twisted fairytale, something similar to my own experience growing up in a world that feels increasingly fragmented and volatile.

“Wildwood” is a hard watch. It starts dark and gets darker. It doesn’t pull its punches. However, I would argue that “Wildwood” is a movie intentionally made for the young people of the world. Not only does the film honestly acknowledge the grim world that we live in, it also acknowledges how we often have to grow up too fast despite being young and ill-equipped to handle every problem.

And yet Prue and Curtis still forge on. They still believe that the things wrong with the world can be fixed, and that even if it can’t, they still need to try. And for all the blood and uneasy answers that riddle “Wildwood,” it’s still, ultimately, a hopeful call to action not to give up on the world.