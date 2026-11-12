Make up or break up: Stagefemmes takes on relationships

The Rehearsal Dinner couples argue I ADDY KILLINGER

In the midst of many longer-form shows, one-act plays crept back to the stage in Gambier on Saturday, and they’re here to make you question your relationships. To avoid the cold November evening, students packed into the Harlene Marley Theater, where Stagefemmes hosted The Student Written One-Act Festival. The event gave students Maddy Pimstone ’29, Georgia Morton ’29, Addy Killinger ’29 and Simone Martel ’27 the chance to write and direct short plays.

First years dominated the cast list, comprising four of the six lead performers. Killinger, when asked in an interview about the young talent, said, “I think this year the first years definitely have a lot of talent … but I also just think this year’s freshmen are a lot more driven than past years.” Martel noticed a similar trait, saying, “When I was a freshman, I was more shy. … It’s really exciting to see people who are comfortable with themselves in that way. ” The young actors displayed their confidence immediately, as all four of them took the stage together for The Rehearsal Dinner, written by Pimstone and co-directed by Pimstone and Morton.

Fiancés David (played by Jack Smith ‘30) and Ella’s (played by Audrey McKane ‘30) dynamic serves as the driving force of the play. The couple’s relationship would be the first of a few that were brought into turmoil throughout the evening. James (played by Ben Linehan ’30) and Lucy (played by Sascha Belcove ’30) are David and Ella’s supportive but misguided friends who nearly cause the wedding to fall apart. Lucy thinks David is cheating on Ella with James. In reality, David is dealing with a penis piercing gone awry, which causes him deep physical agony (demonstrated through some delightful physical comedy) to which James is constantly tending. The play’s anxious relationship humor is reminiscent of Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” or Kristoffer Borgli’s “The Drama,” and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible. In the end, David and Ella break through and work things out. The kids are alright.

Next was Contempt of Court, written and directed by Killinger. In this production, Belcove plays a woman named Briar appearing at court, Linehan plays the prosecuting attorney and Julius Gabelberger ’27 plays the judge. The attorney calls Briar to the stand for questioning regarding an arson case. Unfortunately, Briar is easily distracted. Rather than discussing the case, they chat about whether or not the attorney is a virgin and the inner workings of Briar’s dinner date at Olive Garden on the night of the crime. At the climax, it is revealed that Briar was actually the arsonist. In an act of grand defiance against Victoria’s Secret, she decided to burn the store’s underwear. Unfortunately for her, she also burned down the mall — Whoops!

Killinger noted that Stagefemmes’ event was both her first time directing and the first play she had written since eighth grade. “I was watching a lot of Law & Order, so I was inspired to write something in a courtroom setting, and I’d also been watching a lot of South Park, so I also incorporated some more witty [modern] humor.” Killinger, when asked why she thought romantic relationships were a driving force in all three plays, said, “Relationships are just an easier thing to write about because you automatically have two people that the story can be centered around. … I think a lot of people can be inspired by relationships because they’re so heavily present in the media and your everyday life, which makes it a universal thing.”

Martel wrote and directed the final one-act play, Scratch-Offs, which takes place at Alma’s (played by McKane) family home during Christmas time. Campbell (played by Smith) and Alma are out back on a bench, doing scratch-offs, a family tradition of Alma’s. When asked where the idea came from, Martel said, “I wrote it in a playwriting class last year. The assignment was to have two people in a scene who were actively working on something with their hands and it has to serve, not explicitly, as a metaphor for the scene or the conflict.”

For Campbell and Alma, the scratch-offs are a sign of impending doom in their relationship. Alma is worried Campbell looks down on her family, which is implied to be less well-off. Campbell continues to tell her he’s having a good time, which provokes Alma more. Their voices rise until Alma’s dad, Pa (played by Damon Cavitt ’29), eventually joins the couple, providing a humorous spark to the otherwise serious play as an old grump who is maybe racist and definitely smokes a pack of cigarettes a day. Campbell ends up winning $40,000 on a scratch-off, but only Pa seems to care. Smith and Mckane’s performances as Campbell and Alma were so natural that I felt like a fly on the wall watching a real couple arguing.

Despite the short-form format, Stagefemmes put on a festival which made its audience laugh and cry. Four-year Stagefemmes member and Group Artistic Director Zoe Berman ’27 said, “The whole process has been very nostalgic and emotional. Getting the chance to learn for four years from the older students and now getting the chance to pass our knowledge to grades below us has been amazing.” Stagefemmes will be back in the spring with plenty more opportunities for students to get involved in theater. Until then, we’ll have to stay chilly.