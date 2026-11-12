KAS Folk Fest celebrates music, community and traditions

Attendees enjoy Garden Bully’s porch performance I COURTESY OF @KENYON.ANTH.SOCIETY

On Saturday, students, faculty and community members gathered on the lawn of Palme House, in what was the largest turnout of the Kenyon Anthropological Society (KAS) Folk Festival in the last three years. A collaboration between KAS, Kenyon’s Office for Community Partnerships (OCP) and Knox Community Hospital, Folk Fest attendees enjoyed live music from multiple different groups — student bands and solo performers, faculty bands and a cappella groups. It also had arts and crafts, such as pumpkin painting and bracelet making, as well as baked goods. Throughout the festival, seven musical groups performed on the porch of Palme House while onlookers enjoyed pie and hot chocolate.

One of the groups to take the stage was a new band called Garden Bully. Formed this year, the folk band consists of four members: Cavan Byrne ’30, Meredith Bill ’30, Jackson Moore ’30 and Nora McDonough ’30. Garden Bully performed multiple songs, including “I’ll Fly Away” by Alan Jackson, John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” and an original named “guest,” written by Moore. The song, which was slow and somber, was grounded in the band’s very acoustic setup. The group concluded its performance with a crowd-favorite song, evident when the opening notes began and audience members gasped in excitement, “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers. Folk Fest is the band’s first and only performance, but with so much new talent, Kenyon hasn’t seen the last of Garden Bully.

“My favorite part of participating in Folk Fest was our friends from around campus coming to see us play! I love my friends so much and getting to play music for them was so fun,” Moore said. “Another thing I loved about performing was getting to meet and talk to some of the other performers. Folk music has always originated from a real sense of community, and I feel everyone has lost a bit of that in the post-COVID/internet world. Getting to come together and sing and chat gave me proof that it won’t always feel like this.”

Following Garden Bully, Charlie Mobasser ’27 performed next with her acoustic guitar. Throughout her time onstage, Mobasser invited a few of her friends to come and sing different songs with her, adding to the community-gathering feel of the festival.

“We began to discuss this event even before we were back on campus and it was more of just delegating roles for members of the exec and then slowly but surely working with the OCP, [Business and Finance Committee] and student life to just get everything together,” Eva Panza ’29, KAS fall events manager, explained.

KAS received funding from the Ripple Effect Fund, a joint effort between the Knox County Community Hospital and the OCP that enables students to translate their ideas for targeting community needs into actions that result in a positive impact. “We applied for the Ripple Effect [Fund], which we’re really thankful that we actually got part of our funding for, and we were actually given more funding by Knox Community Hospital, because they wanted to be involved,” said Sari Wachtelhausen ’27, president of KAS.

Folk Fest has a long history with the cultural and musical scene on campus. Panza explained that the festival, originally founded in the 1970s, would bring in performers from around the world to Knox County. “Sadly, it kind of fizzled out in the 1990s due to funding issues. But three years ago, it was brought back by an upperclassman at Kenyon. And we just want to make sure that legacy lives on.”

Wachtelhausen added, “We may not be able to bring it back in the same way. … We can at least bring connection to Kenyon and the larger Knox community through music and through this art and this tradition.”