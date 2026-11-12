Hala Alyan Q&A highlights powerful storytelling, poetics

If there’s one thing Kenyon students would never miss, it’s a poetry reading from an acclaimed writer. Despite being moved from the Gund Community Foundation Theater to a Zoom call (the good old days!), Professor of English and Creative Writing Sarah Heidt ’97 hosted a well-attended reading on Tuesday night for a Q&A featuring Palestinian writer Hala Alyan, Pulitzer Prize finalist and 2026 Great Lakes College Association New Writers Award for Non-Fiction winner, to celebrate her new memoir: I’ll Tell You When I’m Home.

Alyan’s 2017 debut novel Salt Houses received the 2018 Dayton Literary Peace Prize and she was an Arab American Book Award winner. Alyan also released five highly praised poetry collections, including The Moon That Takes You Back, which Alyan referenced throughout the inspiring reading.

Alyan debuts a more autobiographical style in her latest release. In what she referred to as her “TL;DR” (too long; didn’t read) segment for the memoir, Alyan told attendees that I’ll Tell You When I’m Home takes place during the aftermath of years of trying to conceive. Alyan chronicles her multiple miscarriages and unsteady marriage, both of which culminate in Alyan finding a surrogate for her daughter. The author maps out her surrogate’s pregnancy, a time in her life that she referred to, during the Q&A session, as the metaphorical “spine” — what helped to create the structure — of her memoir.

Alyan then read eight consecutive sonnets from I’ll Tell You When I’m Home, including “Wedding Sonnet,” “Honeymoon Sonnet,” “Courtship Sonnet” and (my personal favorite) “Roleplay Sonnet.” What may be clear from these titles is the literal chronology of Alyan’s marriage, but when Alyan actually read the poems aloud, it became evident that her use of the crown of sonnets form (in which the final line of one sonnet repeats as the first line of the next) was what created a coherent narrative. “This is where the trouble begins,” read the last line of “Courtship Sonnet”; “This isn’t where the trouble begins, but humor me,” “Dubai Sonnet” began. When asked about her decision to use a crown of sonnets to tell the story of her unraveling marriage, Alyan conceded, “I was never really a form poem person until The Moon That Takes You Back. … Before that, it was always just prose poems or couplets. I started playing with ghazals because both forms do something interesting with poetic return where you come back to the idea.” A ghazal is a poem made up of autonomous couplets. She continued, “It was super liberating — with a sonnet you know that, wherever you’re ending, [that’s where] you’re going to be beginning the next one. That helped me feel more free.”

The Q&A portion of Alyan’s event was perhaps the most inspiring session that I’ve ever been privy to at Kenyon (and, as an English major, I’ve been to many of them). Alyan was honest about her writing process and how she thinks her experiences and cultural background contribute to the stories she feels she can tell accurately and poignantly. “[I’ll Tell You When I’m Home] is the one where I’m writing about divorce and genocide. … I didn’t think the things I wanted to say would be housed in those forms, [but] they turned out to be perfect for them,” she said. Regarding how her identity informs her storytelling, Alyan added, “There’s something about my ability to speak on [subjects like] Palestine that takes on a different narrative structure.”

Rounding out the reading and Q&A session, Alyan laughed as she recalled writing a ghazal for the first time in a workshop: “There’s no way I would’ve done it for the first time on my own, [but] I did it and I loved it. I thought, ‘Hold the presses! I’m gonna write seven of these [for the memoir].’”

Beyond encouraging me to stop being so afraid of trying new poetic forms, the event reminded me that creating such a powerful story requires thoughtful revision and attentiveness to how our most vulnerable experiences can inform our craft. “Write from the wound and not the scar,” Alyan advised, “and it’ll all work out.”