You really can’t see everything in “You Can See Everything”

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything” is a masterpiece. Its sheer creativity and boldness makes it easily the best movie of the year so far, and probably one of the best documentaries ever made. It follows co-Director Fielder’s attempts to document Elizabeth Holmes in the 30 days before she goes to prison, including the process of moving in with her partner. Throughout this process, Fielder and his crew are given unprecedented access to Holmes’ life. At times, it is easy to feel in the room yourself as the camera remains claustrophobically centered on Fielder and Holmes for almost the entire duration of the film.

Holmes is the founder and CEO of the now defunct Theranos Inc., which claimed to develop a technology that could perform blood tests for any disease cheaper, faster and with less blood than should be possible. This turned out not to be possible: Holmes was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy in 2022. Watching Holmes in interviews prior to her conviction is an uncanny experience; among her many lies, she even artificially drops her voice a full octave in a surreal impression of Steve Jobs, which she does not do in the documentary. “You Can See Everything” has the audacious goal of understanding Holmes.

Like the other projects of Fielder (The Rehearsal, in particular), the film focuses on the warped genre of authenticity that arises from being put on camera. The documentary attempts to capture a kind of capital-T Truth about the subject — performed authenticity will not do.

The reason it is so fascinating to watch Nathan’s dialogues with Holmes is because she is a fraudster. She lies. We know that the things she is saying to Fielder — crying to him about — are untrue. Most emblematic of this dynamic is a scene in which Fielder asks if Holmes has lied at any point in her life, and she insists she has not — not even to get out of an awkward date or party. There’s a scene a little later when Holmes shows Fielder a dismantled Theranos test and Holmes insists that it was functional. She repeats the same lie again: “It could test for any disease,” she says. Fielder and Holmes then get into a semantic debate over what “could” and “any” mean. And while Holmes admits her definitions may differ from conventional usage, she still considers what she said to shareholders to be true. The audience, in these moments, can see perfectly that Holmes is performing sincerity and what her idea of a sincere person is. And if Fielder’s method works, we ought to be able to perfectly derive the truth of who Holmes is. We ought to be able to see everything.

This film is not the first attempt to understand Holmes. You have probably heard of her because of the endless documentaries, books and shows about her. Hulu’s biopic The Dropout, was particularly influential — so influential, in fact, that the actress portraying Holmes, Amanda Seyfried, is often mistaken for the real person. Seyfried herself tells this to Fielder in “You Can See Everything.” When she says it, it seems to be a point of pride: The story was told so convincingly that it became a substitute for reality. But it is not reality. Fielder has the real Holmes watch The Dropout‘s pilot episode, and she cries (probably earnestly). Holmes is stripped of her agency when she sees the hijacking of her life narrative — even if she is a liar. Fielder confronts Holmes about this, but she insists, “It’s TV!” It is not meant to represent reality; it is meant to entertain. Holmes is teary-eyed when she says this; there is something wrong with this portrayal, and she knows it.

No one is more aware of this than co-Director Lance Oppenheim, who just directed “Primetime,” an interpretation of Chris Hansen’s To Catch a Predator that is unashamed in its deviations from the source material. He understands, in “Primetime,” that it is fruitless to try to capture the truth of his subjects. That Oppenheim followed “Primetime” with “You Can See Everything” invites the viewer to juxtapose the biopic and the documentary. Both mediums are character studies aimed at understanding sincerity.

The realization that Fielder and Oppenheim seem to come to in “You Can See Everything” is that these mediums are in fact not distinct. The documentary suffers the same problem as the biopic. The big twist of the film involves Seyfried reprising her role as Holmes in the second half of the documentary, after Holmes is arrested. While so much is captured on camera, there are small moments Fielder and Oppenheim missed. As such, Fielder asks Seyfried to continue to perform as Holmes in scenes scripted from Fielder’s memory. The film becomes, for all intents and purposes, a biopic. Any semblance of objectivity the movie once had shatters as Seyfried deliberately attempts to interpret Holmes through the mind of Fielder. Near the end of the film, Fielder calls Holmes, who by this point is in prison. He fears that publishing the phone call would hurt Holmes’s chances for parole, so Fielder asks Seyfried to again act as Holmes, using the telephone call as a script. It doesn’t work. As close as Seyfried gets, the cadence is off: “That’s not quite how she said it,” Fielder keeps reminding Seyfried. In the smallest details lay infinite possibilities for misinterpretations of Holmes, and Fielder seems to fall into despair as he realizes this. “I guess it’s good enough,” he says finally.

What makes “You Can See Everything” great is not that you can see everything, but that the documentary doesn’t allow the audience to see throughout the three-hour runtime — instead, the film challenges the legitimacy of the medium it has mastered. You should make the one-hour trip to Columbus to catch it in the nearest theater. Just don’t think you’ll understand Holmes any better.