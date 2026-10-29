“Union County” masterclass explores modes of inspiration

On Friday, Kenyon welcomed “Union County” Director Adam Meeks and Producer Martha Gregory ’10 for a masterclass about the process of bringing ideas to life. In this class, 25 students gained insight into Meeks and Gregory’s backgrounds, received valuable advice and learned the process of screenwriting.

“Union County” was created due to Meeks’ interest in making a short film which he later developed into a full-length movie focused on addiction. Meeks is from Columbus, Ohio, and has a lot of family living around Logan County. He attended New York University and graduated in 2014 before moving to Los Angeles to try and get his foot in the door of the film industry. However, the big city wasn’t an environment that he was used to, so he returned to Ohio and saw the effects of the opioid epidemic, a public health crisis that has hit rural America particularly hard in recent decades. “Union County” follows Cody Parsons (Will Poulter) and his brother Jack (Noah Centineo) as they navigate opioid addiction recovery through drug courts in rural Ohio.

Meeks witnessed these impacts firsthand through observing his cousin as he was going through a drug court program. Drug courts are programs that are alternatives to jail or prison. In these programs, participants are monitored through drug testing and court appearances that reinforce progress and incentivize individuals to get their life on the right track. A key motivator for people in these programs is getting their criminal record cleared if they are able to steer clear of drugs. Meeks liked the concept of this program, so he started attending the weekly court meetings. Many of the scenes in the movie are based on true events that Meeks learned about through the drug courts, and the crew even got permission to film in the courtroom, so some of the court scenes in the movie are accurate to what drug courts look like and how people describe addiction. He said, “Places and people are defined by the stories we tell about them, and there was a distortion in the way that addiction was defined in America during this time. They were defined by tragedies.” “Union County” explores the harsh realities of the epidemic, family guilt and the struggle with relapses.

Gregory is a Brooklyn-based independent producer and Kenyon alumna who has worked on several movies and even taught film classes at the College for three years. Gregory noted, “I feel really honored to have been invited back to share this piece of work that I am so proud of.” She went on to discuss that one of her favorite things about rural Ohio is the landscape, one of the things that particularly drew her to this film.

The class kicked off with a viewing of the original 12-minute short upon which the movie is based, also entitled “Union County.” The film is set in rural Ohio, primarily Logan County, and the main plot follows characters trying to break their cycles of drug dependency and substance addiction. However, Meeks wanted to take a different approach to this sensitive topic. Instead of labeling people by their addiction, he wanted to show that people who struggle with addiction are multidimensional.

After learning about the movie and Meek’s and Gregory’s backgrounds, students were encouraged to tap into their own creativity. They did a writing exercise to flesh out their new or current ideas for a story, screenplay or movie. Afterward, if students preferred, they could share their ideas with the class and get feedback from peers, as well as from Meeks and Gregory. The big three pieces of advice Meeks gave to students were: Decide on a set number of pages you want to write each day and stick to it; the next day, don’t read what you wrote from the day before, just start where you left off; have a culminating event in your mind that you’re working toward.

The masterclass was extremely beneficial to the students interested in film. Jordie Cornfield ’27 said, “I thought that it was helpful to learn about how ideas are formed and the idea of starting with a specific theme.” Students were able to get firsthand advice and learn more about the writing and directorial process, including ways to tackle writer’s block or get over a creative wall. Additionally, the students learned that being a writer and director is a slow process. The masterclass was highly rewarding because it provided students with guidance on how to be creative and bring their ideas to life.