Tempest’s strengths drowned out by inaudibility

The Tempest's set design stole the show | SIMONE MARTEL

Last weekend, as the lights went down in the Bolton Theater for Kenyon College Dance, Drama and Cinema Club’s The Tempest, director Jonathan Tazewell’s pre-recorded voice came over the speakers. He reminded the audience, in faux-Shakespearean rhyming couplets, to silence their cellphones. Unfortunately, this was the most audible speech of the night.

In this production of The Tempest, the dialogue was consistently hard to understand. Nearly every actor muttered their lines, or spoke with such gravel that their words were hard to distinguish. In a mid-sized theater like the Bolton, with every performer wearing high-quality microphones, the fact that their words were mostly incomprehensible was baffling. I have read The Tempest, performed in it (and I saw this production on both Friday and Saturday) and even I struggled to follow the details of many scenes. On my way out after the show, I overheard students saying they were confused about The Tempest’s basic plot.

The Tempest tells the story of the sorcerer Prospero (Owen Wills ’27), the former Duke of Milan, who has been stranded on a nearly deserted island after his brother Antonio (Jack Smith ’30) usurped him. He conceives a plot with the spirit bound in his service, Ariel (Logan Furlonge ’27) to cause a storm to wash his brother’s ship ashore, separating the passengers of the ship into three groups. While Antonio plots another conspiracy, Prospero’s daughter Miranda (Sadie Flynn ’27) falls in love with Ferdinand (Tennyson Fuhrer ’29), the Prince of Naples, who is separated from the rest of his party. A third group made up of the drunkard butler, Stephano (Benjamin Priestand ’27), the clown, Trinculo (Jamie Landau ’27), and Prospero’s slave, Caliban (Rayaan Shaik ’29) plot to overthrow Prospero and take back control of Caliban’s native island. The play ends with the lovers wedded. Prospero, reestablished in his dukedom, chooses to leave the island, freeing Ariel and Caliban.

The visual elements of the production were something to behold. The puppets, designed by Assistant Professor of Drama Chloe Cappuccilli to animate Ariel and other apparitions throughout the show, were the standout component of the entire play. Ariel took two primary forms: the smaller, puppeted just by Furlonge, and the larger, over 10 feet tall, puppeted by Furlonge and Kenna McBean ’27, Sascha Belcove ’30 and Tyler Frey ’29, (the latter three also took on various other puppets throughout the show). Ariel was formidable but surprisingly mobile, and changed form delightfully throughout the production. Associate Professor of Drama Rebecca Wolf’s scenic and lighting design depicted the island setting masterfully, with a thoroughly leveled set that continued to provide visual interest as new locations were depicted.

Tazewell’s The Tempest followed in the tradition of anticolonial readings of the text, with a racially-conscious casting approach to the slavery depicted in the play. Both Ariel and Caliban were portrayed by people of color, while the nobility were portrayed by white actors. The dynamic between Prospero, Ariel and Caliban was not morally complicated in this production; Wills’ Prospero was sinister and contemptuous. Many versions of The Tempest have considered whether Prospero, as the protagonist, is a “good guy.” This production’s answer was unequivocal: No. Though this choice supported the anticolonial reading, it limited the opportunities for lightheartedness in Prospero’s scenes. Furlonge was airy and innocent as Ariel. Shaik physicalized Caliban very well, crouching the entire time he was on stage, and shouted in anger about his bondage. The empathy the audience felt for Caliban caused friction in his later, supposedly comedic, scenes where he was given alcohol by careless Europeans and used as their plaything.

Priestand’s Stephano and Landau’s Trinculo still brought wonderful comedy to their scenes with Caliban. The characters’ longtime friendship was clear from their chemistry onstage. Priestland’s physical comedy shone during his drunken songs, but the real standout was Landau, who, with his expressive emotion and vocal confidence, took the role of the clown seriously and truly performed on the stage.

The other comic plot, in which Antonio conspires to kill and replace the King of Naples, Alonso (Jonah Brenneman ’30), with his brother Sebastian (Huck Amick ’29), dragged both nights I saw the show. Amick as Sebastian and Smith as Antonio gave thoughtful internal performances.

The most enjoyable plotline was that of the two lovers: Miranda and Ferdinand. Flynn played a petulant teenage Miranda whose entire demeanor changed upon seeing a cute boy for the first time. She brought sensitivity and warmth to every scene. Fuhrer stole the show in his role as the noble prince of Naples. He portrayed the character falling in love sweetly and truthfully, all without missing a single one of Shakespeare’s many sexual innuendos, which drew the biggest laughs of both nights.

In the play’s final moments, Prospero set down his staff and exited the stage, and Caliban picked it up, climbed to the set’s highest point and finished Prospero’s famous speech. In a change for this production of The Tempest, Tazewell had Caliban take control of the narrative and speak the final lines: “As you from crimes would pardoned be, let your indulgence set me free.” These last lines make up a speech that is often interpreted as Shakespeare’s goodbye in his final play. If only I hadn’t strained to understand it.