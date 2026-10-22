Review: Ignore the critics, listen to me and go see “Digger”

“Digger” is the movie of the moment; it has a 53% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and, according to Variety, is set to lose $245 million. The critics called it “dead on arrival.” People are calling it one of the biggest bombs in film history. But the “Digger” hive is alive and thriving, because those of us who have seen it know that this candid cautionary tale is special.

“Digger,” directed by two-time Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, stars Tom Cruise, who gives his best performance since the turn of the century. The movie is thoughtful and relevant in a way other big-budget films from this year aren’t. Forget “The Odyssey” or “Project Hail Mary” — Lord knows I did. Whether you love it or hate it, “Digger” demands interrogation. I saw it about two weeks ago and am still trying to untangle Iñárritu’s haunting message. It’s a direct reflection of our own world, with a more grounded delivery than its trailers may have led you to believe.

The film opens with Digger Rockwell (played by Cruise) learning that his cat is dying and that his oil company has unintentionally sent an iceberg bigger than Vermont on a crash course for Europe. Millions of lives are in danger. President Compson (played by John Goodman) and his entire cabinet gather in Digger’s house, where they have one of the most disturbing, hyper-masculine conversations ever put on screen. Cruise is doing a ridiculous accent; Compson is making weird faces captured at peculiar angles. The humor employed is the sort of bleak satire seen in projects like Black Mirror and “Dr. Strangelove.” In the midst of all this pandemonium, “Digger” felt knowable. That is, until Iñárritu unveiled the major twist. Spoilers ahead.

After the cabinet meeting, Digger and the president chat while looking out into the wilderness surrounding Digger’s estate. The president informs him that he has terminal rectal cancer. A silence ensues. A weird sort of silence. And in what is the most shocking movie moment I have seen this year, what appears to be a giant man standing outside the window picks up one of the surrounding trees. The camera pans out to reveal an entire theater crew changing the stage production’s set. The actor, newly revealed to be playing the president, vapes (which made me giggle) and walks off stage. Cruise, now revealed to be playing an actor named Curtis Markson, starts to talk normally? I nearly lost my mind. The director of the stage production, Hannah (played by Sophia Wilde), walks over to Markson and they discuss his performance as Digger Rockwell. I know — Confusing. From here on out, the film shifts its focus to the value of art within a world grieving environmental damage.

Within the movie’s timeline, it turns out Digger Rockwell was a real person and that the events within the play did actually happen. Twenty years after he set the Earth on an irrevocably destructive path people turned to theater as a means of coping with the realities of the environmentally wrecked world. Everything revealed in the first half hour of the movie was part of the theatrical performance, a satirical reinterpretation of cataclysmically awful events.

Iñárritu then shifts the focus between the events within the play and the tensions on set, namely, Curtis and Hannah’s ideological differences about what message the production should send. Curtis feels the play is too over the top for something that was so horrific, but Hannah argues that’s the point.

The movie ties its thematic ideas together through an extended monologue from the play’s portrayal of Digger Rockwell. In the aftermath of the climate crisis, this Digger walks into the European Parliamentary chamber. This is where Cruise truly has a chance to shine in this complicated performance. Digger’s speech revolves around the idea that society needs people like him. Not only that, Digger says society likes to have people like him. The chamber erupts with disgust, but Digger’s message lingers. Iñárritu, using Cruise as a vessel, is telling the film’s true audience that we enjoy our comforts. We, as viewers, like going to see Cruise do a silly voice in this pretend world. The second that the fake world feels a little too close to home, we feel weird. Yet the question is valuable: Where does art fit within society amid all the chaos?

This question is hammered home in one of the most haunting endings I can remember: The play is a success. The cast and crew gather backstage to celebrate. Curtis hugs his wife. All seems well. Too well. Then the crowd puts on these dystopian COVID-19-esque masks and they leave the theater. They walk outside and, for the first time, we see the real-world ramifications of the actual Digger’s disaster. The streets are disgusting, the roads are flooded and there are a plethora of homeless people. It hurts, because it’s a reminder that everything shown prior was a distraction. All the struggle that went into making the play — what was it for? To give people a two-hour reprieve before letting them go back to the hellscape that awaits them outside?

This bleak ending has put off many people. But discomfort does not make something bad. The value of “Digger” is that it lives in discomfort right down to the very end. Iñárritu is not subtle about his opinions. The movie is loud, obnoxious and borderline aggravating. It possesses these qualities because Iñárritu wants to challenge us. In the midst of all the world’s disorder, art can be an escape. He asks: Is that enough?