KCP’s Into the Woods brings charming fairytales to Kenyon

Community members and faculty were whisked away from the Hill and into a lush forest during the Kenyon College Players (KCP) production of Into the Woods. Directed by Devon Holloway ’27, the show stars classic fairytale characters from different stories as they all journey into the woods.

The Baker (Damon Cavitt ’29) and the Baker’s Wife (Lottie Mathew ’27) must find a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and slippers as pure as gold to break a curse that the Witch (Lulu Bouchard ’30) put on their family, causing their infertility. Throughout their journey, they run into Jack (Ytamar Solomon ’29), of beanstalk fame, as he tries to sell his cow/best friend, Milky White (puppeteered by Ingrid Holda ’30). They also meet Little Red Riding Hood (Adeline Burman ’30) on her way to the house of her grandmother (Bridget Eastman ’29). They later encounter Cinderella (Charlotte Ostenson ’27) while she runs away from the festival where she meets her prince (Jasper Segall ’29) and later find Rapunzel (Poppy Magee ’28) hidden away in a tower by the same witch who sent the Baker and his wife on their quest. The Narrator (Matthew Toth ’27) wove his way through the audience as he kept the characters on track with their stories and made sure the audience followed along.

Upon walking into the Harlene Marley Theater, it was clear that a lot of thought had been put into immersing the audience in the scenery of the show. The walls were covered in tangled branches and sprawling trees. The tower was on one wall, between two trees, where Rapunzel remained for most of Act 1. Additionally, the seats were arranged into four sections, separated by aisles, that created a circle in the middle of the room for the actors to perform.

While the directorial vision that KCP brought to this production is my favorite part of the show, the acting was a close second. The movements of the actors as they made their way between sections of the audience and even the props thrown into the crowd — such as a bag of coins, magic beans and the toe that Cinderella’s stepmother (Lindsay Lancaster ’29) cuts off her own daughter’s foot — created a show I couldn’t look away from for fear of missing anything.

One of my favorite acting moments came from Wilson Hibbs ’29, who played a mysterious man that surprised some of the characters in the forest. He gives them vague advice before running away, foreshadowing his familial ties with the Baker (it was later revealed that he was the Baker’s father and the reason the Witch cursed the family). Another one of my favorite moments came from Cinderella’s Prince and his brother, Rapunzel’s Prince (Benjamin Holsopple ’30) when they sang the songs “Agony” and its reprise. The two of them danced around the stage, with the former song lamenting their unattainable love for Cinderella and Rapunzel, and the latter song despairing how they had fallen out of love with the two women but couldn’t leave them. From the sheer amount of applause and laughter during these two numbers, it’s safe to say that Segall and Holsopple were crowd favorites.

Additionally, many of the costuming choices also made it hard to look away. One particular scene is when the Narrator describes the stepsisters, Lucinda (Arden Baker ’29) and Florinda (Eastman), as their eyes are pecked out by birds. The two sisters twirled across the room, from one exit to another, spinning umbrellas that had hanging bird silhouettes to act out their grim fate.

Act 1 of Into the Woods ends with all of the characters living with their happy ever afters, but the Narrator makes sure the audience knows that those positive conclusions to their stories weren’t meant to last. Act 2 begins with the wife of the giant Jack killed during Act 1, searching for her husband’s murderer. In the chaos, the Narrator dies and the other characters are left without an outside observer to herd them along in their correct stories. This only brings more pandemonium and uncertainty, during which Rapunzel, Jack’s Mom (Audrey McKane ’30) and the Baker’s Wife also die. Although this plot was interesting, it wasn’t my favorite after enjoying the crossover of all the characters in a story close to the original tales during Act 1. Act 2 of the show was overshadowed by Act 1, but I attribute that more to Stephen Sondheim not knowing when to stop than to anyone involved in this particular production.

The show ran for around two and a half hours and the cast was able to remain consistently energetic throughout the entire performance. There was so much creativity present during the run of the show, through the costumes, the set design and the layout of the seating, that I can’t wait to see what KCP and Holloway bring next to the Kenyon theater scene.