Fresh talent takes the stage at annual Horn Band Showcase

Green Monkey performs at Band Showcase | NAVEEN JESTICE

On Saturday, the Horn Gallery held the first student band showcase of the year. When doors opened at 8:30 p.m., student performers began huddling in groups near the stage, guitars and sheets of music in hand, all buzzing with excitement. The showcase featured six student-run bands, including Dollar Bitch, Rugpull, Shirley Something, BIANKA, Green Monkey and Shishka.

One newly-formed band was still deliberating what to call their group minutes before the show. They eventually settled on the name Green Monkey. The band’s singer, Acacia Savage ’30, reflected the general consensus among students performing, saying, “I am a little nervous but very excited.”

Before the show, the Collegian spoke with Heyn Negrete ’30, who plays guitar in the band Shishka, a first-year band featuring Jay Tamarkin ’30 on the drums and bassist Eli Bochniak ’30. Negrete explained that the inspiration for the band name originated when Associate Professor of Russian James McGavran wrote the Russian translation for ‘pinecone’ on the board during his intensive Russian class. He went on to say that the band initially connected on Instagram and began jamming upon arriving at Kenyon. “We wanted to take advantage of the resources that the Horn Gallery provides,” Negrete said. The band played an original song called “Twelve,” which students slowly shook their heads to, some with earplugs in, an expected reaction given that the band mentioned earlier: “There will be screaming.”

When Rugpull began playing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” students sang along in anticipation as the slow, mellow melody suddenly increased in sound and energy at the main chorus. Lights flashed orange and yellow behind lead vocalist Lottie Gerber ’29 as she sang “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads, a song well suited to the upcoming spooky season. During the show, some of the bands faced unexpected technical difficulties. The Horn’s microphone had trouble picking up sound clearly, so a new microphone was provided from the WKCO 91.9 FM studio.

The show closed with a performance by BIANKA, a group featuring Jason Fakler ’27 on bass Kiran Mediratta ’27 on lead vocals, Aarno Heller-Matza ’27 on rhythm guitar, Ian Wolossow ’27 on drums and Sam Kingsland ’27 on guitar and backup vocals. “This band is kind of the skeleton crew of another band,” Kingsland said, explaining that BIANKA is a smaller version of the band Tomorrow at Four, which consists of the same members with the addition of Ben Priestland ’27. Though they have all been playing together since first year, this is BIANKA’S first performance at the Horn.

One of the standout moments from the night was the last song BIANKA played, “When You Sleep” by My Bloody Valentine. At this point, students had formed a mosh pit of sorts, and were dancing around the space to the lyrics “When I look at you, oh, but I don’t know what’s real.”

The band showcase brought a diverse selection of music to the Horn, combining original and personal pieces with iconic, familiar songs. Each band’s distinct musical style was a reminder of the importance that student bands play at Kenyon and gave a glimpse into the many other performances to come.