Chaos and drama abound in Stagefemmes’ God of Carnage

From Oct. 2 through Oct. 4, God of Carnage, a play presented by Stagefemmes, took the stage at Weaver Cottage. Written by Yasmina Reza and directed by Georgia Morton ’29 and Sasha Barnow ’29, the captivating play follows two sets of parents as they discuss the fallout of an incident between their respective sons, Benjamin and Henry.

The humor of the production was fueled by a minor childish accident which quickly spiraled further and further out of control as the parents tried to settle a dispute. One day at a playground, Benjamin hit Henry with a stick, knocking out two of his front teeth. Michael (Westley Kailus ’28) and Veronica (Sydney Green ’28), Henry’s parents, host Alan (Mara Thomas ’27) and Annette (Paige Fitzpatrick ’30), Benjamin’s parents, to resolve the issue. At the meeting’s beginning, it was all polite apologies. However, things quickly escalated as the couples made increasingly passive-aggressive comments about each other’s parenting style and responsibilities.

During the production, the chaos began almost immediately. Alan, a lawyer, had many outside interruptions, taking multiple intense phone calls. As the parents began to drink, the meeting became increasingly disorganized and hectic; Annette even vomited all over Veronica’s expensive books, adding to the turmoil. What started as one married couple fighting against another quickly shifted into the women against the men, with Annette and Veronica arguing together against Alan and Michael. From verbal arguments to physical altercations, the parents went in circles; Veronica beat Michael with a pillow and Annette threw a glass vase of flowers on the floor. Ultimately, the parents got nowhere with their discussion, and the only thing they seemed to accomplish was succumbing to behavior even more childish than that of their children.

Throughout the play, all of the actors were animated and clearly invested in their roles, which elevated the show and kept the audience laughing and engaged the whole time. The emotions the actors conveyed came across clearly through their facial expressions, ranging from disgust to anger. The way they physically reacted to the scenes made the performance feel authentic. Audience member Sarah Franchitti ’30 remarked, “The performance was so passionate and natural, it came across so well! It was crazy that these actors are so young, but they’re playing middle-aged adults. It feels so real you kind of forget that you’re watching a production.”

Fitzpatrick said, “It was a phenomenal experience. … Everyone in the production was so talented and hardworking!” Morton and Barnow were both first-time directors with a cramped production timeline. However, after the show, Morton reflected, “We had an amazing cast who was able to work with us and take our notes and bring them to the next level.”

Another notable detail of God of Carnage was the small ensemble. When asked what the most enjoyable part of directing was, Barnow stated, “Since it’s such a small cast, we had a lot of time to work with each actor on their character, and got to have different conversations with different people on how they interpreted the play.”

The back half of the main room in Weaver Cottage was packed with chairs for the audience, while the actors sat on a couch and two chairs in front of the first row, which created a close-knit environment. The small space’s immersive atmosphere made the audience feel like it was stepping into the script instead of watching from afar. This reflected the community formed during this play.