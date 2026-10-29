Ann Hamilton talks collaboration, experience and attention

Hamilton’s CHORUS at former World Trade Center subway station | ANN HAMILTON'S STUDIO

Ann Hamilton is paying attention to our attention. On Saturday afternoon in the Community Foundation Theater, the renowned, Ohio-born contemporary artist opened her lecture, hosted by The Gund, by saying, “I want to just start [this lecture] with where my making started, especially thinking about this as part of a women’s day conference, in that it started in the side-by-side with my grandmother … Lois Moore Bennett, who had the unique capacity to knit and read out loud at the same time.” She credited three sensory experiences with shaping her artistic values: the intimacy and warmth of shared space, the sound of knitting needles and the comfort and rhythm of the reading voice.

Hamilton shared reflections on various career milestones, most of them large-scale solo installations, but during each she returned to the actions of holding, inviting and sharing. Across her sweeping 40-year career, Hamilton has reacted to wildly different spaces with equally different site-specific installations but, according to the catalog from the 2026 exhibition still and moving • the tactile image at the Cleveland Museum of Art, she approaches each project with the same three initial questions: Where am I? What is here? Who is here?

From Lima, Ohio, Hamilton first got a Bachelor of Fine Arts in textile design followed by a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture; even though she doesn’t do much sewing, per se, in her more recent work, Hamilton credits her textile background with informing her artistic practice. “I think that [sewing is] still the structure of how I approach space, and it gives me this beautiful metaphor of this close at hand and far away [sense]. So, for those of you that have ever held a needle and thread in your hand, and I bet everyone in this room has, there’s this immediacy, and then you poke it down through the membrane on your lap down into this space that you actually can’t see, but your hand knows.” Hamilton has also been an art professor since 1985, teaching at The Ohio State University (OSU) since 2001.

Hamilton explained that her 2018 installation CHORUS, which consists of words carved in relief from walls of white marble, covers 4,350 square feet in the subway station at the former World Trade Center to commemorate the site. Commissioned by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority as part of the station’s 2018 reopening, Hamilton told the audience that she got the idea for CHORUS from a particular edition of a book she checked out from OSU several years ago (which she noted somewhat cheekily she has continued to renew since): Charles Darwin’s The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals. This version of the book is a concordance publication in which the principal words used are alphabetized, then laid out so that they run down the center of the page. However, each alphabetized instance of a principal word is still bound in the sentence in which it originally appeared, allowing the reader to examine the frequency of words, their usage in each instance and as a whole. For CHORUS, Hamilton took the idea of concordance and used it to linguistically stitch together two different texts, weaving a new one onto the marble walls in the process. The horizontal text is pulled from the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights while the vertical text is from the preamble of the United States Declaration of Independence. Hamilton chose these two texts because, when restructured and combined, they commemorate the site and its trauma on both a national and international level: “It’s the occurrence of those words in the national document and where they cross with and occur in the international document that then made the white marble walls white relief text.”

She showed the audience videos of people using the subway station, in which CHORUS is at times a point of conversation. More often than not, however, the installation is simply a part of the fabric of the station and the coming and going of people and trains. This, though, according to Hamilton, is the whole point. “What I love is that [CHORUS] is just there. You don’t need to know that it’s an artwork. You don’t need to know who might have been behind it … and you know it’s always the kids that get it,” Hamilton said. She played a clip for the audience of kids reading but also simply running their hands over the wall, before asking, “What happens when we reach our hand out to touch, and the knowability of that? Does that change the way we then carry those words up into the civic space, the aspirational language of this above ground?”

Following her exploration of CHORUS and its enmeshment in the daily lives of those going through the subway station, Hamilton went backward in time to discuss another of her large New York City projects. Her 2012 Park Avenue Armory installation, The Event of a Thread, invited visitors to use massive swings connected to a monumental hanging cloth, billowing the fabric as they engaged with the space. As part of this responsive installation, she also incorporated improvisation and live reading. In offering visitors a calm but communal space with various avenues and levels of engagement, Hamilton emphasized that “[it is] so important to not be told what to do, but to follow your own attention.”

Hamilton left the audience with one of her more recent installations as an example of how she invites the visitor into her work as a participant and collaborator. In We Will Sing at Salts Mill in Saltaire, United Kingdom, Hamilton reconfigured the historic textile factory, reanimating the space and its past through large-scale photo installation, sounds of whistling and singing and the written word. In the large open space, Hamilton transformed this lone, odd internal structure into the “reader’s booth” where people could read letters they had written to the future. After showing two letters written by one visitor, who identified herself as “8-year-old Nola,” she concluded by playing a recording of a few words from author Rebecca Solnit chosen by June Hill, the curator: “To hope is to gamble; it’s to bet on the future.” Hamilton paused to close her eyes, as if inhaling the words, “Hope is not like a lottery ticket you can sit on the sofa and clutch feeling lucky. I say it because hope is an ax you break down doors with in an emergency, because hope should shove you out of the door.”