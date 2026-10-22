A cappella cabaret connects music community on campus

Rosse Hall was filled with harmonies on Saturday, as nine of Kenyon’s a cappella groups took to the stage for the Family Weekend A Cappella Cabaret. This fast-paced concert featured showstopping performances by the Broken Legs, The Owl Creek Singers, Colla Voce, The Chasers, Männerchor, POCapella, The Ransom Notes, The Stairwells and Take Five. Although each group sang a single song, these performances highlighted the full range of Kenyon’s musical community, as each ensemble’s genre, voices and styles varied greatly. (Some even had a beatboxer.)

The Chasers, the oldest coed a cappella ensemble on campus, sang Lady Gaga’s 2009 chart-topper, “Poker Face.” All of their voices blended well overall; however, their lower voice parts stood out from the rest. Each of the 11 Chasers moved with effortless swagger as they danced to the bass of the song.

Later, POCapella took to the stage. Made up of singers of color, POCapella exclusively performs pieces by people of color. They sang “Smooth” by Santana, featuring soloist Jordan Shaevitz ’27 and beatboxer Noah Song ’29, with the remaining members singing the backup vocals and harmony. When reflecting on the performance, POCapella member Lisa Yang ’30 commented, “I loved how the song was really groovy and upbeat!”

The Ransom Notes then followed POCapella. This coed, multi-genre group consists of 13 members. They sang the upbeat pop song “How to Be a Heartbreaker” by Marina And The Diamonds. A notable aspect of their performance was that each member had their own solo alongside a beatboxing backdrop. Song’s beatboxing drove the rhythm, giving everyone in the group something to dance to. The 13 members sang confidently with an energetic stage presence as each of them strutted up to the microphone for their solo. Additionally, each member wore something pink, adding to their fun performance.

Later, The Stairwells — which is not actually an a cappella group, but rather an acoustic folk collective — got on stage. The ensemble sang “Seven Bridges Road” by the Eagles. The combination of their voices and the song made me feel like I was under the peaceful starry night sky in the countryside. Their voices blended together well, and the music left me with a sense of comfort. After the performance, audience member Acacia Savage ’30 said, “My favorite group was the Stairwells because their performance felt very serene and like everyone was in sync.”

After each group sang, encouraging friends and family members erupted with applause and cheers. However, the most support came from the other a cappella groups in the audience. Chasers member Maddy Revzon ’27 said, “I really love [a cappella at Kenyon]; it is like a family, and I still keep in contact with people who have graduated.” In addition to support from parents and friends, the a cappella community also has a lot of camaraderie.